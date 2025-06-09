MLB
Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 9
Will Shohei Ohtani or Manny Machado hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 9, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +172 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 64 games (has homered in 32.8% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Elias Diaz (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- Martin Maldonado (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers
- Matt Olson (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- Austin Riley (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Ronald Acuna (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Daz Cameron (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Alex Verdugo (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Nick Allen (Braves): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 53 games
- Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Eric Haase (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
Seattle Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 63 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 62 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 65 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 49 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Will Benson (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- David Fry (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Johnathan Rodriguez (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Matt McLain (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Jake Fraley (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Will Wilson (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 54 games
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 65 games (has homered in 29.2% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 61 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 65 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Otto Kemp (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Weston Wilson (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Johan Rojas (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 61 games
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Justin Turner (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
- Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 61 games (has homered in 23% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Danny Jansen (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Kameron Misner (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Jake Mangum (Rays): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Matt Thaiss (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Curtis Mead (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)