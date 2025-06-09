Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 9

Will Shohei Ohtani or Manny Machado hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 9, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +172 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 64 games (has homered in 32.8% of games)

+172 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 64 games (has homered in 32.8% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Luis Arraez (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Martin Maldonado (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals

Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers

Matt Olson (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Daz Cameron (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Alex Verdugo (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 41 games Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 53 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 53 games Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Eric Haase (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 63 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 63 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 62 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 62 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 65 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 65 games (has homered in 21.5% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Leody Taveras (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians

Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 49 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 49 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Johnathan Rodriguez (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Matt McLain (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Jake Fraley (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Will Wilson (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 54 games

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 65 games (has homered in 29.2% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 65 games (has homered in 29.2% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 61 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 61 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 65 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 65 games (has homered in 21.5% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Weston Wilson (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Johan Rojas (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 61 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 61 games Bryson Stott (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Justin Turner (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox