Braves vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Braves vs Brewers Game Info

Atlanta Braves (27-37) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (35-31)

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025

Monday, June 9, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSSO

Braves vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-180) | MIL: (+152)

ATL: (-180) | MIL: (+152) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-102) | MIL: +1.5 (-118)

ATL: -1.5 (-102) | MIL: +1.5 (-118) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Braves vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 3-4, 2.93 ERA vs Aaron Civale (Brewers) - 1-1, 5.19 ERA

The Braves will look to Chris Sale (3-4) against the Brewers and Aaron Civale (1-1). Sale's team is 4-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Sale starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-5. The Brewers have gone 2-2-0 against the spread when Civale starts. The Brewers were the underdog on the moneyline for two Civale starts this season -- they split the games.

Braves vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (57.6%)

Braves vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Brewers, Atlanta is the favorite at -180, and Milwaukee is +152 playing at home.

Braves vs Brewers Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Brewers. The Braves are -102 to cover the spread, while the Brewers are -118.

Braves vs Brewers Over/Under

The Braves-Brewers game on June 9 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Braves vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (50%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 10-5 when favored by -180 or more this year.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 23 of their 62 opportunities.

The Braves are 27-35-0 against the spread in their 62 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have won 35.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (11-20).

Milwaukee has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.

In the 65 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Brewers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-39-1).

The Brewers have collected a 34-31-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.3% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (56) this season while batting .236 with 27 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .460.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 124th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 50th in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.397) this season, fueled by 55 hits. He's batting .257 while slugging .430.

His batting average is 81st among qualified players, his on-base percentage seventh, and his slugging percentage 75th.

Ozzie Albies has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .341 this season.

Albies heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .188 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.450) thanks to 23 extra-base hits.

Riley brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has racked up a team-high .432 slugging percentage. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .281.

He ranks 86th in batting average, 149th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Christian Yelich has five doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks while batting .233. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualifying players, he is 129th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Brice Turang has eight doubles, four home runs and 30 walks while hitting .266.

Sal Frelick is batting .293 with six doubles, three triples, four home runs and 19 walks.

