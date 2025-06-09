FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 9

Will Chris Sale strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Wade Miley exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 9, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates

  • Mike Burrows (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

  • Nick Pivetta (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals

  • José Berrios (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -182, Under +142) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 7.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Aaron Civale (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -186, Under +138) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians

  • Luis Ortiz (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Wade Miley (Reds): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 0 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

  • Shane Baz (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

