Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 9

Will Chris Sale strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Wade Miley exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 9, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates

Mike Burrows (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

Nick Pivetta (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals

José Berrios (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -182, Under +142) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers

Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 7.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Aaron Civale (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -186, Under +138) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians

Luis Ortiz (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Wade Miley (Reds): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 0 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

