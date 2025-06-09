MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 9
Will Chris Sale strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Wade Miley exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 9, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Mike Burrows (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
- Nick Pivetta (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals
- José Berrios (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -182, Under +142) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers
- Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 7.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Aaron Civale (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -186, Under +138) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians
- Luis Ortiz (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Wade Miley (Reds): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 0 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
- Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
- Shane Baz (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances