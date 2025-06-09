Blue Jays vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (35-30) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (36-29)

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025

Monday, June 9, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and SNET

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-112) | STL: (-104)

TOR: (-112) | STL: (-104) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+150) | STL: +1.5 (-182)

TOR: -1.5 (+150) | STL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 2-2, 3.67 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 4-3, 4.91 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Jose Berrios (2-2, 3.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Andre Pallante (4-3, 4.91 ERA). Berrios' team is 7-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Berrios starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-4. When Pallante starts, the Cardinals are 7-5-0 against the spread. The Cardinals are 5-3 in Pallante's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (53.6%)

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -104 underdog despite being at home.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Cardinals are -182 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are +150.

The over/under for the Blue Jays versus Cardinals game on June 9 has been set at 8.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 14, or 60.9%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Toronto has a record of 14-9 when favored by -112 or more this year.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 35 of 64 chances this season.

In 64 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 39-25-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have gone 21-17 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, St. Louis has a record of 15-17 (46.9%).

In the 65 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-28-2).

The Cardinals have covered 53.8% of their games this season, going 35-30-0 against the spread.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .273 with 39 walks and 40 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .417.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 92nd in slugging.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.427) thanks to 26 extra-base hits. He's batting .270 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He ranks 57th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging among qualified batters.

George Springer leads Toronto with 49 hits. He is batting .251 this season and 25 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Springer takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Alejandro Kirk has been key for Toronto with 56 hits, an OBP of .350 plus a slugging percentage of .384.

Kirk enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has a team-high OBP (.384) and slugging percentage (.450), and leads the Cardinals in hits (76, while batting .317).

He ranks eighth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Donovan brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.

Lars Nootbaar has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 38 walks while hitting .242. He's slugging .387 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He is currently 110th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Nolan Arenado has 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .237.

Masyn Winn is batting .275 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.

