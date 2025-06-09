Diamondbacks vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Seattle Mariners.

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (31-34) vs. Seattle Mariners (33-31)

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025

Monday, June 9, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Fox Sports 1, ARID, and ROOT Sports NW

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-168) | SEA: (+142)

ARI: (-168) | SEA: (+142) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+116) | SEA: +1.5 (-140)

ARI: -1.5 (+116) | SEA: +1.5 (-140) Total: 9 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 6-2, 3.43 ERA vs Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 2-2, 5.19 ERA

The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (6-2) for the Diamondbacks and Emerson Hancock (2-2) for the Mariners. Kelly's team is 4-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kelly's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-2. The Mariners have a 7-3-0 ATS record in Hancock's 10 starts with a set spread. The Mariners have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Hancock's starts this season, and they went 5-1 in those games.

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (58.4%)

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -168 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +142 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are +1.5 on the spread (-140 to cover), and Arizona is +116 to cover the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Diamondbacks-Mariners on June 9, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.

Diamondbacks vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 19, or 47.5%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Arizona has won six of 11 games when listed as at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 30 of their 62 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 28-34-0 against the spread this season.

The Mariners have gone 12-8 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 60% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, Seattle has a record of 2-1 (66.7%).

The Mariners have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times this season for a 33-27-3 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have collected a 28-35-0 record against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (66) this season while batting .259 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .565.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Geraldo Perdomo has 61 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .361. He's batting .266 and slugging .419.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 62nd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor has an OPS of .776, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .438 this season.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .233 with a .308 OBP and 48 RBI for Arizona this season.

Suarez heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 63 hits, a team-best for the Mariners. He's batting .272 and slugging .655 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 53rd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Raleigh brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez is slugging .412 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .249 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 95th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.

J.P. Crawford has an on-base percentage of .394, a team-high for the Mariners.

Jorge Polanco has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks while hitting .259.

