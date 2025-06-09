Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the San Diego Padres.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (39-27) vs. San Diego Padres (37-27)

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025

Monday, June 9, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-122) | SD: (+104)

LAD: (-122) | SD: (+104) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+140) | SD: +1.5 (-170)

LAD: -1.5 (+140) | SD: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Dodgers) - 3-4, 4.09 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 6-2, 3.16 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Dustin May (3-4) to the mound, while Nick Pivetta (6-2) will take the ball for the Padres. May and his team are 4-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. May's team has a record of 5-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Padres have a 7-5-0 ATS record in Pivetta's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Padres are 4-1 in Pivetta's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (53.6%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is a +104 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -122 favorite on the road.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Dodgers are at the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +140 to cover the runline, with the Padres being -170.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

The Dodgers-Padres contest on June 9 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 33, or 61.1%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 32 times in 52 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 37 of their 65 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 29-36-0 against the spread in their 65 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have won 51.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (14-13).

San Diego has a 12-10 record (winning 54.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Padres have played in 63 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-36-2).

The Padres have a 34-29-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.633) and total hits (75) this season. He's batting .293 with an on-base percentage of .388.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.

Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double and a walk.

Mookie Betts is hitting .274 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He is 46th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging in the major leagues.

Betts enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has collected 70 base hits, an OBP of .414 and a slugging percentage of .586 this season.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 67 hits, an OBP of .332 plus a slugging percentage of .489.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has totaled 76 hits with a .382 on-base percentage and a .515 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Padres. He's batting .318.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks seventh in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Machado heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .342 with a double, four home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .259 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 75th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez is batting .276 with 13 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 12 walks.

Gavin Sheets is hitting .250 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

