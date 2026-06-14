Red Sox vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox versus the Texas Rangers is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Red Sox vs Rangers Game Info

Boston Red Sox (29-39) vs. Texas Rangers (34-36)

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

Sunday, June 14, 2026 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBC/Peacock

Red Sox vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-112) | TEX: (-104)

BOS: (-112) | TEX: (-104) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-182) | TEX: -1.5 (+150)

BOS: +1.5 (-182) | TEX: -1.5 (+150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 5-4, 3.30 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 5-7, 4.26 ERA

The probable pitchers are Connelly Early (5-4) for the Red Sox and Nathan Eovaldi (5-7) for the Rangers. Early and his team have a record of 5-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Early's team has won 30% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-7). The Rangers are 6-7-0 against the spread when Eovaldi starts. The Rangers have a 3-3 record in Eovaldi's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (51.6%)

Red Sox vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Rangers, Boston is the favorite at -112, and Texas is -104 playing on the road.

Red Sox vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Rangers are +150 to cover, while the Red Sox are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

An over/under of 9 has been set for Red Sox-Rangers on June 14, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

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Red Sox vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (44.2%) in those contests.

This season Boston has come away with a win 19 times in 42 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 31 of their 68 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 29-39-0 against the spread in their 68 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog 32 total times this season. They've finished 13-19 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Texas has a record of 12-18 (40%).

The Rangers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 69 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 29 of those games (29-35-5).

The Rangers are 35-34-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has 69 hits and an OBP of .391, both of which rank first among Boston hitters this season. He has a .296 batting average and a slugging percentage of .541.

He ranks 16th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Contreras hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in slugging percentage (.437) thanks to 24 extra-base hits. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .337.

His batting average is 33rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 72nd, and his slugging percentage 70th.

Abreu heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 68 hits this season and has a slash line of .291/.346/.457.

Rafaela has recorded a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs.

Jarren Duran has 11 home runs, 36 RBI and a batting average of .210 this season.

Duran has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a home run and three RBIs.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has 77 hits with a .362 on-base percentage and a .466 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Rangers. He's batting .307.

Including all qualifying players, he is eighth in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 38th and he is 42nd in slugging.

Jake Burger is batting .248 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 87th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .254 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Ezequiel Duran has 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .288.

Red Sox vs Rangers Head to Head

6/13/2026: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/12/2026: 10-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/8/2025: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/7/2025: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/6/2025: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/30/2025: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/29/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/28/2025: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/27/2025: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/14/2024: 9-7 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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