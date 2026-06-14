Athletics vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 12:13 a.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Athletics facing the Colorado Rockies.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Athletics vs Rockies Game Info

Athletics (34-35) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-44)

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

Sunday, June 14, 2026 Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Venue: Las Vegas Ballpark -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas Ballpark -- Las Vegas, Nevada Coverage: NBCS-CA and Rockies.TV

Athletics vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-162) | COL: (+136)

OAK: (-162) | COL: (+136) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+115) | COL: +1.5 (-138)

OAK: -1.5 (+115) | COL: +1.5 (-138) Total: 14.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Athletics vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 4-3, 3.15 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 6-4, 4.08 ERA

The Athletics will call on J.T. Ginn (4-3) against the Rockies and Tomoyuki Sugano (6-4). Ginn's team is 8-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ginn's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The Rockies are 8-5-0 ATS in Sugano's 13 starts with a set spread. The Rockies have an 8-5 record in Sugano's 13 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Athletics vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (65%)

Athletics vs Rockies Moneyline

The Athletics vs Rockies moneyline has the Athletics as a -162 favorite, while the Rockies are a +136 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Rockies Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Athletics are +115 to cover, while the Rockies are -138 to cover.

Athletics vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 14.5 has been set for Athletics-Rockies on June 14, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

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Athletics vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Athletics have been chosen as favorites in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (47.4%) in those games.

The Athletics have been named as a favorite of -162 or more just one time this season and came away with a victory in that game.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 33 of their 69 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 36-33-0 against the spread in their 69 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have gone 26-42 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.2% of those games).

The Rockies have a record of 14-31 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (31.1%).

The Rockies have combined with their opponents to go over the total 32 times this season for a 32-35-2 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have a 35-34-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.7% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has 70 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .437. He has a .286 batting average and a slugging percentage of .539.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 16th in slugging.

Kurtz will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .364 with five home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Shea Langeliers has 74 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .540, both of which rank first among Sacramento hitters this season. He's batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .343.

His batting average is 31st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 64th, and his slugging percentage 14th.

Langeliers brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .229 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom has 57 hits this season and has a slash line of .235/.332/.457.

Carlos Cortes has six home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .308 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield is hitting .275 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 41st and he is 68th in slugging.

Rumfield brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Hunter Goodman's 58 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .240 while slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .315.

His batting average ranks 99th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Troy Johnston has an on-base percentage of .365 and a slugging percentage of .428. Both lead the Rockies.

Jake McCarthy has 11 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 12 walks while hitting .282.

Athletics vs Rockies Head to Head

6/12/2026: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/6/2025: 12-5 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-5 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/5/2025: 7-4 OAK (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-4 OAK (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/4/2025: 6-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/23/2024: 10-9 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-9 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2024: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/21/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/30/2023: 2-0 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/29/2023: 11-3 OAK (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-3 OAK (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/28/2023: 8-5 OAK (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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