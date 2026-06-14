Rays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Angels Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (40-26) vs. Los Angeles Angels (28-42)

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

Sunday, June 14, 2026 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and Rays.TV

Rays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-112) | LAA: (-104)

TB: (-112) | LAA: (-104) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-176)

TB: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Rays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Rays) vs Grayson Rodriguez (Angels) - 2-2, 0.00 ERA

Rodriguez (2-2) gets the start for the Angels. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Rays. The Angels have gone 3-2-0 ATS in Rodriguez's five starts that had a set spread. The Angels have a 2-2 record in Rodriguez's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (58%)

Rays vs Angels Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -104 underdog despite being at home.

Rays vs Angels Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Rays are +146 to cover, and the Angels are -176.

Rays vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Angels contest on June 14 has been set at 8, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (60%) in those games.

This year Tampa Bay has won 24 of 38 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 33 of their 65 opportunities.

The Rays have an against the spread record of 37-28-0 in 65 games with a line this season.

The Angels have won 39.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (20-31).

Los Angeles has gone 20-29 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (40.8%).

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 69 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 33 of those games (33-35-1).

The Angels have gone 36-33-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.404), slugging percentage (.531) and total hits (80) this season. He has a .329 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Diaz hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .425 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and eight RBIs.

Junior Caminero is hitting .273 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 41 walks, while slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .375.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging in the majors.

Jonathan Aranda has collected 64 base hits, an OBP of .377 and a slugging percentage of .451 this season.

Aranda brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a walk and four RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 64 hits, an OBP of .306 plus a slugging percentage of .318.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has put up a team-best OBP (.394), and leads the Angels in hits (55). He's batting .225 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 128th, his on-base percentage is eighth, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Trout enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Zach Neto has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 36 walks while batting .228. He's slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He is 123rd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Jo Adell has racked up a team-best .382 slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .255 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

Rays vs Angels Head to Head

6/12/2026: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/31/2026: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/30/2026: 14-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

14-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/29/2026: 8-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/6/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/5/2025: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/4/2025: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/10/2025: 11-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/9/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

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