Giants vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The San Francisco Giants will face the Chicago Cubs in MLB action on Sunday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Giants vs Cubs Game Info

San Francisco Giants (28-42) vs. Chicago Cubs (36-34)

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

Sunday, June 14, 2026 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ABC

Giants vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-148) | CHC: (+126)

SF: (-148) | CHC: (+126) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-176)

SF: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Giants vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 3-4, 3.88 ERA vs Colin Rea (Cubs) - 5-4, 5.19 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (3-4) to the mound, while Colin Rea (5-4) will take the ball for the Cubs. Webb's team is 4-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Webb starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-5. The Cubs are 3-8-0 ATS in Rea's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Cubs are 2-2 in Rea's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (53.9%)

Giants vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Giants, Chicago is the underdog at +126, and San Francisco is -148 playing at home.

Giants vs Cubs Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cubs. The Giants are +146 to cover, and the Cubs are -176.

Giants vs Cubs Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Giants-Cubs game on June 14, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in 10, or 41.7%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 1-2 when favored by -148 or more this year.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 34 of their 69 opportunities.

The Giants are 29-40-0 against the spread in their 69 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cubs have put together an 11-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 52.4% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Chicago has a record of 3-1 (75%).

The Cubs have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 36 times this season for a 36-32-0 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have covered just 38.2% of their games this season, going 26-42-0 against the spread.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .798, fueled by an OBP of .360 and a team-best slugging percentage of .438 this season. He has a .326 batting average.

He ranks sixth in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Arraez has hit safely in 12 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .348 with four doubles, two triples and two RBIs.

Casey Schmitt leads San Francisco in total hits (68) this season while batting .272 with 28 extra-base hits. He's slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 46th, his on-base percentage 123rd, and his slugging percentage 25th.

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco in OBP (.368) this season, fueled by 79 hits.

Matt Chapman is batting .260 with a .345 OBP and 37 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner is hitting .245 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .343 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 134th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is batting .257 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .337.

His batting average is 70th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 59th in slugging.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 56 hits.

Michael Busch has a .375 on-base percentage to lead his team.

Giants vs Cubs Head to Head

6/12/2026: 5-1 CHC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-1 CHC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/7/2026: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-1 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/6/2026: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/28/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/27/2025: 12-3 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-3 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/26/2025: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/7/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/6/2025: 14-5 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

14-5 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/5/2025: 9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/27/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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