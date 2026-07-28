Best NRFI Bets Today: 4 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Braves vs. Mets NRFI

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates NRFI

Phillies vs. Marlins NRFI

Brewers vs. Giants NRFI

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Picks: No Run First Inning Bets for Today

Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt and Bubba Chandler (6:41 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Jul 28 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This game features one of baseball's most exciting young pitchers in Bubba Chandler, who has flashed frontline potential since joining the Pittsburgh Pirates‘ rotation. Chandler brings premium velocity and strikeout stuff, traits that often translate well to NRFI betting because they reduce the likelihood of balls in play against the top of the order. The Arizona Diamondbacks‘ offense can be dangerous, but Chandler has the arsenal to overpower hitters early.

Brandon Pfaadt has quietly been pitching much better than his traditional numbers indicate, with underlying metrics suggesting positive regression. He has done a solid job limiting home runs and generally attacks hitters aggressively, which is exactly what NRFI bettors want from a starting pitcher. Pittsburgh's offense has improved this season, but Pfaadt has the ability to work through the first frame without allowing significant traffic.

Pitchers: Aaron Nola and Sandy Alcantara (6:41 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Jul 28 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Aaron Nola versus Sandy Alcantara is exactly the type of pitching duel NRFI bettors should target. Both former aces have settled into quality form, and each possesses the command to work efficiently through opposing lineups the first time around. Nola continues to limit free passes while generating plenty of weak contact, and the Miami Marlins‘ lineup lacks the depth to consistently threaten elite right-handed pitching.

On the other side, Alcantara has looked much more like his Cy Young-winning self this season. The Philadelphia Phillies can certainly score, but Alcantara has the power arsenal to neutralize even dangerous offenses early in games before hitters have seen his full pitch mix. With two accomplished starters and both offenses facing difficult matchups, this profiles as an intriguing NRFI at close to even-money odds.

Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Christian Scott (7:11 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Jul 28 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Chris Sale has been one of baseball's most dominant first-inning pitchers this season, making this one of my favorite NRFI plays on the board. The veteran left-hander enters Tuesday with a sparkling 2.19 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP, and elite swing-and-miss numbers, allowing very little hard contact at the top of opposing lineups. The New York Mets have struggled to consistently generate offense against quality left-handed pitching, and Sale's ability to miss bats minimizes the chances of an early rally.

Christian Scott is capable of holding up his end of the bargain, as well. The young right-hander has shown good strikeout ability when healthy and now faces an Atlanta Braves lineup that, while dangerous, has been more prone to strikeouts than in previous seasons.

With two quality starters on the mound and neither offense in an ideal matchup, this game has all the ingredients for a scoreless opening frame.

Pitchers: Logan Henderson vs. Landen Roupp (9:46 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Jul 29 1:46am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This matchup features two pitchers who have quietly put together impressive seasons. Logan Henderson has exceeded expectations for the Milwaukee Brewers, consistently pounding the strike zone while limiting damage early in games. The San Francisco Giants‘ offense has struggled for much of the season, ranking near the bottom of the National League in several key offensive categories, making this an attractive matchup for Henderson.

Landen Roupp has also been a pleasant surprise for the Giants. His ability to induce ground balls and avoid hard contact has helped him navigate opposing lineups efficiently, and facing a Brewers offense that recently traveled across the country after a long homestand could work in his favor.

Oracle Park has long been one of baseball's more pitcher-friendly environments, further boosting the chances of a quiet first inning.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.