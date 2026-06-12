Red Sox vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Boston Red Sox playing the Texas Rangers.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Rangers Game Info

Boston Red Sox (27-39) vs. Texas Rangers (34-34)

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Friday, June 12, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and CW33

Red Sox vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-126) | TEX: (+108)

BOS: (-126) | TEX: (+108) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+172) | TEX: +1.5 (-210)

BOS: -1.5 (+172) | TEX: +1.5 (-210) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Red Sox vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 7-1, 3.20 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 3-5, 4.69 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Sonny Gray (7-1) against the Rangers and Jack Leiter (3-5). When Gray starts, his team is 8-3-0 against the spread this season. When Gray starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-3. The Rangers have a 6-7-0 record against the spread in Leiter's starts. The Rangers have a 2-4 record in Leiter's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (52%)

Red Sox vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -126 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Rangers Spread

The Red Sox are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Rangers. The Red Sox are +172 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -210.

The Red Sox-Rangers contest on June 12 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (41.5%) in those contests.

This season Boston has been victorious 11 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 29 of 66 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 27-39-0 against the spread in their 66 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have gone 13-17 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.3% of those games).

Texas is 6-10 (winning just 37.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Rangers have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times this season for a 27-35-5 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have gone 35-32-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras leads Boston in OBP (.381) and total hits (64) this season. He's batting .284 batting average while slugging .516.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Wilyer Abreu has an OPS of .748, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .415 this season. He's batting .273.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 45th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .280 with a .431 slugging percentage and 27 RBI this year.

Jarren Duran has 10 home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .210 this season.

Duran has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with an RBI.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has totaled 75 hits with a .363 on-base percentage and a .473 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Rangers. He's batting .309.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Jake Burger is batting .250 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He is currently 83rd in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .259 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Ezequiel Duran has 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .296.

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