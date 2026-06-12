Dodgers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are up against the Chicago White Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Dodgers vs White Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (44-25) vs. Chicago White Sox (36-31)

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Friday, June 12, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-138) | CHW: (+118)

LAD: (-138) | CHW: (+118) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+125) | CHW: +1.5 (-150)

LAD: -1.5 (+125) | CHW: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 3-3, 4.03 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 5-1, 4.40 ERA

The probable pitchers are Roki Sasaki (3-3) for the Dodgers and Anthony Kay (5-1) for the White Sox. Sasaki and his team are 4-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sasaki's team has been victorious in 45.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-6. The White Sox have a 7-3-0 record against the spread in Kay's starts. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Kay's starts this season, and they went 6-4 in those games.

Dodgers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (57.9%)

Dodgers vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -138 favorite despite being on the road.

Dodgers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The White Sox are -150 to cover, and the Dodgers are +125.

Dodgers versus White Sox on June 12 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

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Dodgers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (64.2%) in those games.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 34 times in 54 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 31 of their 69 opportunities.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 36-33-0 in 69 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (27-27).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Chicago has a 16-19 record (winning 45.7% of its games).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 65 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 37 of those games (37-27-1).

The White Sox are 38-27-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.421), slugging percentage (.543) and total hits (74) this season. He has a .305 batting average.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 10th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is ninth in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a double, three home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.519) thanks to 31 extra-base hits. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among qualified hitters, he is 30th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Pages has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has collected 71 base hits, an OBP of .372 and a slugging percentage of .480 this season.

Freeman heads into this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Kyle Tucker is batting .237 with a .332 OBP and 34 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Tucker takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a double, three walks and five RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .243. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he is 97th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Vargas hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .282 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and nine RBIs.

Colson Montgomery has 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 25 walks while batting .225. He's slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 129th, his on-base percentage is 98th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Chase Meidroth has a .388 slugging percentage, which paces the White Sox.

Sam Antonacci has eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 13 walks while hitting .285.

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