Diamondbacks vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cincinnati Reds.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (34-34) vs. Cincinnati Reds (32-35)

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Friday, June 12, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Apple TV+

Diamondbacks vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-116) | CIN: (-102)

ARI: (-116) | CIN: (-102) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+140) | CIN: +1.5 (-170)

ARI: -1.5 (+140) | CIN: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Diamondbacks vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 5-2, 2.52 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 2-1, 5.51 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez (5-2) to the mound, while Nick Lodolo (2-1) will answer the bell for the Reds. Rodriguez and his team have a record of 9-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Rodriguez's team is 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Reds have a 4-2-0 record against the spread in Lodolo's starts. The Reds are 2-2 in Lodolo's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (53.3%)

Diamondbacks vs Reds Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -102 underdog despite being at home.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Diamondbacks. The Reds are -170 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are +140.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Reds on June 12, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Reds Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (63%) in those contests.

This season Arizona has come away with a win 15 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 31 of their 67 opportunities.

In 67 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 38-29-0 against the spread.

The Reds have gone 20-22 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.6% of those games).

Cincinnati is 17-22 (winning 43.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Reds have played in 65 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-23-1).

The Reds have a 36-29-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.4% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.372), slugging percentage (.548) and total hits (67) this season. He has a .280 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Ketel Marte is batting .248 with 13 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 86th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Ildemaro Vargas has collected 60 base hits, an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Geraldo Perdomo has three home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has accumulated a team-high .352 on-base percentage. He's batting .254 and slugging .460.

Including all qualified players, he is 76th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 52nd and he is 50th in slugging.

Stewart takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Spencer Steer has 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks while batting .257. He's slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He is 69th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage in the majors.

JJ Bleday is batting .270 with nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Matt McLain has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks while batting .209.

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