Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 12

Will Jacob Misiorowski strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Kyle Leahy surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 12, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds

Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Minnesota Twins

Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals

Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -124, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -124, Under +102) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Zack Littell (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

San Diego Padres at Baltimore Orioles

Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 5.1 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances Griffin Canning (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox

Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox

Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -168) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -168) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances Sonny Gray (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals

Luinder Avila (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 2.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Tatsuya Imai (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under +100) | 6.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels

Samuel Aldegheri (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Shane McClanahan (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +132) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers

Andrew Painter (Phillies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +112) | 3.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 8.9 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates

Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -120) | 4.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +134, Under -164) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +134, Under -164) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Ryan Weathers (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants

Javier Assad (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 2.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +132) | 2026 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians