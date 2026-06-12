FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 12

Will Jacob Misiorowski strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Kyle Leahy surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 12, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds

  • Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Minnesota Twins

  • Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals

  • Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -124, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Zack Littell (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

San Diego Padres at Baltimore Orioles

  • Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Griffin Canning (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox

  • Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox

  • Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -168) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Sonny Gray (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals

  • Luinder Avila (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 2.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Tatsuya Imai (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

  • Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels

  • Samuel Aldegheri (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Shane McClanahan (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +132) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Andrew Painter (Phillies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 8.9 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates

  • Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

  • Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +134, Under -164) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Ryan Weathers (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants

  • Javier Assad (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 2.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +132) | 2026 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

  • Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup