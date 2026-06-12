MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 12
Will Jacob Misiorowski strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Kyle Leahy surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 12, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds
- Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
St. Louis Cardinals at Minnesota Twins
- Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals
- Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -124, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Zack Littell (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
San Diego Padres at Baltimore Orioles
- Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Griffin Canning (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -105, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox
- Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox
- Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -168) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Sonny Gray (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals
- Luinder Avila (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 2.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Tatsuya Imai (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Atlanta Braves at New York Mets
- Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels
- Samuel Aldegheri (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Shane McClanahan (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +132) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers
- Andrew Painter (Phillies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 8.9 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
- Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +134, Under -164) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Ryan Weathers (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants
- Javier Assad (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 2.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +132) | 2026 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians
- Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances