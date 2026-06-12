Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 12

Will Sal Stewart or Eugenio Suárez go yard on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 12, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds

Sal Stewart (Reds): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Dane Myers (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 30 games Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +225 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 58 games (has homered in 31% of games)

+225 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 58 games (has homered in 31% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 65 games (has homered in 26.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 65 games (has homered in 26.2% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Tristan Gray (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Alex Jackson (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Bryan Torres (Cardinals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals

Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) Curtis Mead (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 67 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 67 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 59 games

San Diego Padres at Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 70 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 70 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Will Wagner (Padres): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Leody Taveras (Orioles): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Bryce Johnson (Padres): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Samad Taylor (Padres): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 64 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 64 games (has homered in 25% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 68 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 68 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jacob Gonzalez (White Sox): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Drew Romo (White Sox): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Alex Call (Dodgers): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 42 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 42 games Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox

Corey Seager (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Red Sox): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 69 games (has homered in 29% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 69 games (has homered in 29% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 69 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 69 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+760 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Isaac Collins (Royals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Joey Loperfido (Astros): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Kameron Misner (Royals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Christian Vázquez (Astros): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Juan Soto (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 51 games (has homered in 25.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 51 games (has homered in 25.5% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 68 games (has homered in 26.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 68 games (has homered in 26.5% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) MJ Melendez (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jorge Mateo (Braves): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels

Junior Caminero (Rays): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 20% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Jose Siri (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Ryan Vilade (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Austin Slater (Rays): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+650 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+760 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Ben Williamson (Rays): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 47 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 47 games Taylor Walls (Rays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 46 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 46 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 61 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 61 games Nick Madrigal (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 65 games (has homered in 32.3% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 65 games (has homered in 32.3% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 67 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 67 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 55 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 55 games Trea Turner (Phillies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 63 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 63 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Endy Rodriguez (Pirates): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Tyler Callihan (Pirates): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Esteury Ruiz (Marlins): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+1260 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Brandon Valenzuela (Blue Jays): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) J.C. Escarra (Yankees): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 61 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 61 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 65 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 65 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Daniel Susac (Giants): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Luis Arraez (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians