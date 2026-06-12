Brewers vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the Philadelphia Phillies.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Brewers vs Phillies Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (41-25) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (37-31)

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Friday, June 12, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and NBCS-PH

Brewers vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-235) | PHI: (+194)

MIL: (-235) | PHI: (+194) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-105) | PHI: +1.5 (-114)

MIL: -1.5 (-105) | PHI: +1.5 (-114) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Brewers vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 7-2, 1.50 ERA vs Andrew Painter (Phillies) - 1-7, 6.21 ERA

The probable starters are Jacob Misiorowski (7-2) for the Brewers and Andrew Painter (1-7) for the Phillies. When Misiorowski starts, his team is 9-4-0 against the spread this season. When Misiorowski starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-3. The Phillies are 1-10-0 against the spread when Painter starts. The Phillies were named the moneyline underdog for six Painter starts this season -- they lost each time.

Brewers vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (62.3%)

Brewers vs Phillies Moneyline

Philadelphia is the underdog, +194 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -235 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Phillies are -114 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -105.

Brewers vs Phillies Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Brewers-Phillies contest on June 12, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 29, or 65.9%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Milwaukee has been listed as a favorite of -235 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 30 of their 66 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers are 38-28-0 against the spread in their 66 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have gone 7-13 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35% of those games).

Philadelphia has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +194 or longer.

The Phillies have played in 67 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-36-2).

The Phillies have put together a 23-44-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has 63 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386. He has a .267 batting average and a slugging percentage of .466.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 54th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 56 hits. He is batting .277 this season and has 24 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .376.

He is 40th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging among qualified hitters.

William Contreras has an OPS of .741, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Sal Frelick is batting .228 with a .299 OBP and 25 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Frelick has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a walk and three RBIs.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper a has .376 on-base percentage to pace the Phillies. He's batting .267 while slugging .517.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 54th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Kyle Schwarber has 59 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .239 while slugging .575 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 104th, his on-base percentage is 41st, and he is third in slugging.

Brandon Marsh has racked up a team-best .504 slugging percentage.

Trea Turner has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .225.

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