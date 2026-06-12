Astros vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Kansas City Royals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Astros vs Royals Game Info

Houston Astros (31-39) vs. Kansas City Royals (28-41)

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Friday, June 12, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and SCHN

Astros vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-116) | KC: (-102)

HOU: (-116) | KC: (-102) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+140) | KC: +1.5 (-170)

HOU: -1.5 (+140) | KC: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Astros vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai (Astros) - 3-3, 5.24 ERA vs Luinder Avila (Royals) - 1-2, 4.02 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Tatsuya Imai (3-3, 5.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Luinder Avila (1-2, 4.02 ERA). Imai and his team have a record of 4-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Imai's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Royals have a 2-1-0 ATS record in Avila's three starts that had a set spread. The Royals have a 2-1 record in Avila's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (50.4%)

Astros vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Astros, Kansas City is the underdog at -102, and Houston is -116 playing on the road.

Astros vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Royals are -170 to cover the spread, and the Astros are +140.

Astros vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Astros-Royals on June 12 is 9.5. The over is +104, and the under is -128.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Royals Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (35%) in those games.

Houston has a record of 7-11 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 37 of their 70 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 31-39-0 in 70 games with a line this season.

The Royals have put together a 14-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.8% of those games).

Kansas City is 11-20 (winning only 35.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Royals have played in 65 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-35-1).

The Royals have a 29-36-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.6% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.430), slugging percentage (.636) and total hits (78) this season. He has a .316 batting average.

He is sixth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Alvarez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Christian Walker is batting .249 with 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He is 84th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging in MLB.

Isaac Paredes has collected 54 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

Cam Smith has been key for Houston with 50 hits, an OBP of .309 plus a slugging percentage of .366.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a .352 on-base percentage and a .447 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Royals. He's batting .278.

He is 38th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Maikel Garcia is batting .261 with 15 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is currently 65th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 walks while hitting .223.

Jac Caglianone paces his team with 58 hits.

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