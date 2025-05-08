Red Sox vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers.

Red Sox vs Rangers Game Info

Boston Red Sox (18-19) vs. Texas Rangers (18-18)

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Thursday, May 8, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: MLB Network, NESN, and RSN

Red Sox vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-142) | TEX: (+120)

BOS: (-142) | TEX: (+120) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+140) | TEX: +1.5 (-170)

BOS: -1.5 (+140) | TEX: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 2-0, 2.55 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 2-1, 4.58 ERA

The probable starters are Brayan Bello (2-0) for the Red Sox and Jack Leiter (2-1) for the Rangers. Bello's team has covered the spread in each of the three opportunities this season. Bello has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Rangers have gone 3-1-0 ATS in Leiter's four starts with a set spread. The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Leiter's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Red Sox vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (68.4%)

Red Sox vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Rangers, Boston is the favorite at -142, and Texas is +120 playing on the road.

Red Sox vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The Rangers are -170 to cover, and the Red Sox are +140.

The over/under for Red Sox-Rangers on May 8 is 9.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Red Sox vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 15, or 51.7%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 5-6 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 17 of their 37 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 37 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 18-19-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have compiled a 7-12 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Texas has a 1-5 record (winning just 16.7% of its games).

The Rangers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 11 times this season for an 11-25-0 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have collected a 21-15-0 record against the spread this season (covering 58.3% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander Bregman leads Boston with 45 hits and an OBP of .393, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .580. He's batting .315.

Among all qualified batters, he is 11th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .278 with six doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks, while slugging .513 with an on-base percentage of .390.

Among qualifying batters, he is 44th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Abreu heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Jarren Duran has 42 hits this season and has a slash line of .264/.314/.409.

Rafael Devers is batting .252 with a .373 OBP and 23 RBI for Boston this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford is batting .292 with five doubles, six home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .531 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Langford takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two walks and two RBIs.

Josh Smith is slugging .500 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .340 with an on-base percentage of .415.

Adolis Garcia has racked up an on-base percentage of .289 and has 29 hits, both team-high figures for the Rangers.

Jonah Heim has two doubles, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .284.

Red Sox vs Rangers Head to Head

5/6/2025: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/30/2025: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/29/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/28/2025: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/27/2025: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/14/2024: 9-7 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-7 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/13/2024: 9-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/12/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/4/2024: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-2 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/3/2024: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

