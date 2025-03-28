Red Sox vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28

Odds updated as of 3:18 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Texas Rangers.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Rangers Game Info

Boston Red Sox (1-0) vs. Texas Rangers (0-1)

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Friday, March 28, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: CW33 and NESN

Red Sox vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-116) | TEX: (-102)

BOS: (-116) | TEX: (-102) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+140) | TEX: +1.5 (-170)

BOS: -1.5 (+140) | TEX: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Red Sox vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Tanner Houck against the Rangers and Jack Leiter. In 30 games he pitched with a spread last season, Houck and his team finished with a 12-18-0 record ATS. Houck and his team were 11-8 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season Leiter and his team had a 2-3-0 record against the spread when he pitched. Leiter's team was the underdog on the moneyline just one time in a game he pitched a season ago, and lost.

Red Sox vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (62.8%)

Red Sox vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Rangers reveal Boston as the favorite (-116) and Texas as the underdog (-102) despite being the home team.

Red Sox vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The Rangers are -170 to cover, and the Red Sox are +140.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Red Sox-Rangers on March 28, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Red Sox came away with 40 wins in the 76 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season Boston came away with a win 37 times in 71 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents hit the over in 80 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The Rangers won 35.4% of the games last season they were the underdog on the moneyline (23-42).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer last year, Texas went 19-37 (33.9%).

The Rangers played in 156 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-76-4).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Last season, Jarren Duran finished with a slugging percentage of .492, fueled by 83 extra-base hits.

Alex Bregman slashed .260/.315/.453 and finished with an OPS of .768.

Rafael Devers collected with 143 hits with an OBP of .354.

Ceddanne Rafaela slashed .246/.274/.390 and finished with an OPS of .664.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien had a slugging percentage of .391 and a batting average of .237 last season.

Corey Seager racked up 132 hits with a .353 on-base percentage.

Wyatt Langford hit .253 with 25 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 51 walks a season ago.

Jake Burger hit .250 with 23 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 31 walks.

Red Sox vs Rangers Head to Head

3/27/2025: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/14/2024: 9-7 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-7 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/13/2024: 9-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/12/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/4/2024: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-2 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/3/2024: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 11-6 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-6 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/20/2023: 15-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

15-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/19/2023: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/18/2023: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!