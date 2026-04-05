Red Sox vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox versus the San Diego Padres is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Red Sox vs Padres Game Info

Boston Red Sox (2-6) vs. San Diego Padres (3-5)

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and Padres.TV

Red Sox vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-154) | SD: (+130)

BOS: (-154) | SD: (+130) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+126) | SD: +1.5 (-152)

BOS: -1.5 (+126) | SD: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Red Sox) - 0-1, 8.31 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Padres) - 0-1, 6.75 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Ranger Suarez (0-1, 8.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Walker Buehler (0-1, 6.75 ERA). Suarez and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Suarez's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Buehler has started just one game with a set spread, which the Padres covered. The Padres have not been a moneyline underdog when Buehler starts this season.

Red Sox vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (56.8%)

Red Sox vs Padres Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Padres moneyline has Boston as a -154 favorite, while San Diego is a +130 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Padres Spread

The Red Sox are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs (+126 to cover) on the runline. San Diego is -152 to cover.

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Red Sox-Padres on April 5, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Padres Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with two wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Boston has played as a favorite of -154 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in four of their eight opportunities.

The Red Sox are 2-6-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have won one of the four games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (25%).

San Diego has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +130 or longer.

The Padres have had an over/under set by oddsmakers eight times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in two of those games (2-5-1).

The Padres have a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston with 12 hits and an OBP of .406, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .774. He's batting .387.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 10th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is sixth in slugging.

Abreu has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Marcelo Mayer is batting .250 with three doubles, a home run and two walks. He's slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Willson Contreras has five hits this season and has a slash line of .185/.353/.296.

Contreras takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Jarren Duran is batting .200 with a .333 OBP and two RBI for Boston this season.

Duran takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Padres Player Leaders

Ramon Laureano has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.577) and paces the Padres in hits (eight). He's batting .308 and with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 40th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .185. He's slugging .333 with an on-base percentage of .241.

He is 150th in batting average, 171st in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Manny Machado has accumulated an on-base percentage of .406, a team-best for the Padres.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .200 with two doubles and four walks.

Red Sox vs Padres Head to Head

4/4/2026: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/3/2026: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/10/2025: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/9/2025: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/8/2025: 10-2 BOS (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-2 BOS (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/30/2024: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/29/2024: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/28/2024: 9-2 SD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-2 SD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/21/2023: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/20/2023: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!