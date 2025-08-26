Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Baltimore Orioles.

Red Sox vs Orioles Game Info

Boston Red Sox (72-60) vs. Baltimore Orioles (60-71)

Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and NESN

Red Sox vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-116) | BAL: (-102)

BOS: (-116) | BAL: (-102) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+140) | BAL: +1.5 (-170)

BOS: -1.5 (+140) | BAL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Red Sox vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 8-2, 3.72 ERA vs Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Lucas Giolito (8-2, 3.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Kyle Bradish. Giolito's team is 14-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Giolito's team has been victorious in 77.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-2. Last season Bradish and his team were 4-3-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Bradish's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (56%)

Red Sox vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -116 favorite on the road.

Red Sox vs Orioles Spread

The Red Sox are at the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs (+140 to cover) on the runline. Baltimore is -170 to cover.

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Red Sox-Orioles on Aug. 26, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 46, or 58.2%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Boston has won 43 of 72 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 64 of their 131 opportunities.

The Red Sox have an against the spread mark of 72-59-0 in 131 games with a line this season.

The Orioles are 32-37 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.4% of those games).

Baltimore is 28-33 (winning 45.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 128 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-68-4).

The Orioles have a 60-68-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.9% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston with 132 hits and an OBP of .335, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .447. He's batting .258.

Among qualified hitters, he is 80th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 69th in slugging.

Trevor Story has 22 doubles, 20 home runs and 28 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He is 80th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Alex Bregman has 97 hits this season and has a slash line of .301/.386/.525.

Ceddanne Rafaela has been key for Boston with 109 hits, an OBP of .291 plus a slugging percentage of .417.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has racked up a team-best OBP (.354) and slugging percentage (.472), and leads the Orioles in hits (132, while batting .283).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Henderson enters this matchup on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .282 with a double, a triple, two home runs, six walks and eight RBIs.

Jackson Holliday has 17 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 37 walks while batting .244. He's slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He is currently 114th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Colton Cowser has 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks while batting .225.

Ryan Mountcastle has 14 doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .256.

Red Sox vs Orioles Head to Head

8/25/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/19/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/18/2025: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/25/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/24/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/24/2025: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/23/2025: 19-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

19-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/3/2025: 8-4 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-4 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/2/2025: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/31/2025: 8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

