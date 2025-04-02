Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Odds updated as of 6:14 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox are among the MLB teams playing on Wednesday, up against the Baltimore Orioles.

Red Sox vs Orioles Game Info

Boston Red Sox (1-4) vs. Baltimore Orioles (3-2)

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and NESN

Red Sox vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-122) | BAL: (+104)

BOS: (-122) | BAL: (+104) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+138) | BAL: +1.5 (-166)

BOS: -1.5 (+138) | BAL: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Red Sox vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 0-0, 3.60 ERA vs Zach Eflin (Orioles) - 1-0, 3.00 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Garrett Crochet versus the Orioles and Zach Eflin. Crochet helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Crochet's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Eflin has started just one game with a set spread, which the Orioles covered. The Orioles were named the moneyline underdog for one Eflin start this season -- they won.

Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (55.6%)

Red Sox vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Orioles reveal Boston as the favorite (-122) and Baltimore as the underdog (+104) despite being the home team.

Red Sox vs Orioles Spread

The Red Sox are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Orioles. The Red Sox are +138 to cover the spread, while the Orioles are -166.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Orioles contest on April 2 has been set at 7.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Red Sox were chosen as favorites in 76 games last year and walked away with the win 40 times (52.6%) in those games.

Last season Boston came away with a win 31 times in 56 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents hit the over in 80 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The Orioles won 55.3% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (21-17).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer last year, Baltimore went 14-11 (56%).

The Orioles combined with their opponents to go over the total 85 times last season for an 85-63-7 record against the over/under.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Last season, Jarren Duran finished with a slugging percentage of .492, fueled by 83 extra-base hits.

Alex Bregman slashed .260/.315/.453 and finished with an OPS of .768.

Rafael Devers put up with 143 hits with an OBP of .354.

Ceddanne Rafaela slashed .246/.274/.390 and finished with an OPS of .664.

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman had 21 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 58 walks while batting .250 last season.

Ryan O'Hearn hit .264 with 21 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 46 walks.

Cedric Mullins hit .234 with 16 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 41 walks a season ago.

Jordan Westburg hit .264 with 26 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks.

Red Sox vs Orioles Head to Head

3/31/2025: 8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/11/2024: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/10/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/9/2024: 12-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/18/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/16/2024: 12-10 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-10 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/15/2024: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/29/2024: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/28/2024: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/27/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

