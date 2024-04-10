Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Boston Red Sox playing the Baltimore Orioles.

Red Sox vs Orioles Game Info

Boston Red Sox (7-4) vs. Baltimore Orioles (6-4)

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN

Red Sox vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-110) | BAL: (-106)

BOS: (-110) | BAL: (-106) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-192) | BAL: -1.5 (+158)

BOS: +1.5 (-192) | BAL: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Red Sox vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kutter Crawford (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.84 ERA vs Cole Irvin (Orioles) - 0-1, 7.20 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Kutter Crawford versus the Orioles and Cole Irvin (0-1). Crawford has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Crawford's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Irvin has started just one game with a set spread, which the Orioles failed to cover. The Orioles have not been a moneyline underdog when Irvin starts this season.

Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (51.8%)

Red Sox vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -110 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Orioles are +158 to cover, while the Red Sox are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The over/under for Red Sox-Orioles on April 10 is 9. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been listed as the favorite five times this season and have come away with a win in all of those games.

Boston has been a -110 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every time.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in five of their 11 opportunities.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

This is the first time this season the Orioles are listed as the moneyline underdog.

Baltimore has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -106 or longer.

The Orioles have had an over/under set by bookmakers nine times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in four of those games (4-4-1).

The Orioles have a 5-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Tyler O'Neill leads Boston with 11 hits and an OBP of .488 this season. He has a .344 batting average and a slugging percentage of .906.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is first in slugging.

O'Neill will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with four home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Jarren Duran leads Boston in slugging percentage (.383). He's batting .319 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Among all qualified batters, he is 37th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage.

Rafael Devers has collected seven base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

Reese McGuire has two home runs, eight RBI and a batting average of .320 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson is hitting .231 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 116th, his on-base percentage ranks 131st, and he is 66th in slugging.

Ryan Mountcastle's 11 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .282 while slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average is 71st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 89th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Adley Rutschman has put up a team-high OBP (.386) and slugging percentage (.368).

Anthony Santander is batting .214 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Red Sox vs Orioles Head to Head

4/9/2024: 7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/1/2023: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/30/2023: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/29/2023: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/28/2023: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/10/2023: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/9/2023: 13-12 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

13-12 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/8/2023: 11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/26/2023: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/25/2023: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

