Red Sox vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 2

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Guardians.

Red Sox vs Guardians Game Info

Boston Red Sox (77-62) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-68)

Date: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Tuesday, September 2, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and CLEG

Red Sox vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-270) | CLE: (+220)

BOS: (-270) | CLE: (+220) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-120) | CLE: +1.5 (-100)

BOS: -1.5 (-120) | CLE: +1.5 (-100) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 14-5, 2.40 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 5-6, 4.41 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Garrett Crochet (14-5) to the mound, while Slade Cecconi (5-6) will answer the bell for the Guardians. Crochet's team is 14-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Crochet's team has won 64% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (16-9). The Guardians have an 11-6-0 ATS record in Cecconi's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Guardians are 5-4 in Cecconi's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (70.3%)

Red Sox vs Guardians Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Guardians reveal Boston as the favorite (-270) and Cleveland as the underdog (+220) on the road.

Red Sox vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at +1.5 on the runline against the Red Sox. The Guardians are -100 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -120.

Red Sox versus Guardians, on Sept. 2, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Red Sox vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 51, or 59.3%, of the 86 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Boston has a record of 4-1 when favored by -270 or more this year.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 66 of their 138 opportunities.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 75-63-0 against the spread this season.

The Guardians are 32-44 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.1% of those games).

Cleveland has played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Guardians have played in 133 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-68-5).

The Guardians have put together a 69-64-0 record ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston in OBP (.337), slugging percentage (.450) and total hits (138) this season. He has a .260 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 66th in slugging.

Trevor Story has 23 doubles, 23 home runs and 30 walks. He's batting .260 and slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 75th, his on-base percentage 119th, and his slugging percentage 75th.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .248 with a .420 slugging percentage and 56 RBI this year.

Alex Bregman is batting .286 with a .370 OBP and 53 RBI for Boston this season.

Bregman heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .095 with a double.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has totaled 139 hits with a .355 on-base percentage, leading the Guardians in both statistics. He's batting .280 and slugging .496.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 26th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan's .382 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 35th, his on-base percentage is 76th, and he is 130th in slugging.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 41 walks.

Angel Martinez is batting .225 with 21 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks.

Red Sox vs Guardians Head to Head

9/1/2025: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/27/2025: 13-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

13-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/26/2025: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/26/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/25/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/24/2024: 8-0 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-0 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/23/2024: 4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/18/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2024: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/16/2024: 10-7 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

