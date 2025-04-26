Red Sox vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Cleveland Guardians in MLB action on Saturday.

Red Sox vs Guardians Game Info

Boston Red Sox (14-13) vs. Cleveland Guardians (14-10)

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and NESN

Red Sox vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-110) | CLE: (-106)

BOS: (-110) | CLE: (-106) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+152) | CLE: +1.5 (-184)

BOS: -1.5 (+152) | CLE: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Anthony Buehler (Red Sox) - 3-1, 4.23 ERA vs Doug Nikhazy (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Walker Anthony Buehler (3-1, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Doug Nikhazy. Buehler's team is 3-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Buehler and his team have won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. Nikhazy and his team were underdogs on the moneyline each time he pitched a season ago.

Red Sox vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (54.4%)

Red Sox vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -110 favorite on the road.

Red Sox vs Guardians Spread

The Red Sox are at the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +152 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -184.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Guardians game on April 26 has been set at 7.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Red Sox vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (55%) in those games.

This year Boston has won 11 of 20 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 11 of their 27 opportunities.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 13-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Guardians have won 42.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (6-8).

Cleveland is 6-8 (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

In the 24 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-11-1).

The Guardians have covered 45.8% of their games this season, going 11-13-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander David Bregman leads Boston in OBP (.393), slugging percentage (.563) and total hits (33) this season. He has a .320 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 11th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Bregman hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .271 with six doubles, four home runs and 16 walks, while slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .386.

He is 54th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jarren Duran is batting .250 with a .375 slugging percentage and 11 RBI this year.

Duran has recorded at least one base hit in 11 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Trevor Story is batting .297 with a .330 OBP and 15 RBI for Boston this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan has a team-high OBP (.394) and slugging percentage (.495). He's batting .337.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average places him sixth, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Kwan enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Jose Ramirez is batting .265 with four doubles, five home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 61st in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Kyle Manzardo paces the Guardians with 16 hits.

Gabriel Arias has four doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .270.

