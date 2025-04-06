Red Sox vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 5:14 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox versus the St. Louis Cardinals is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Cardinals Game Info

Boston Red Sox (4-4) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (4-3)

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN

Red Sox vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-122) | STL: (+104)

BOS: (-122) | STL: (+104) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+155) | STL: +1.5 (-188)

BOS: -1.5 (+155) | STL: +1.5 (-188) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Dobbins (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 0-0, 3.38 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Hunter Dobbins and the Cardinals will turn to Miles Mikolas. Dobbins did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. Mikolas has started only one game with a set spread, which the Cardinals failed to cover. The Cardinals have not been a moneyline underdog when Mikolas starts this season.

Red Sox vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (50.8%)

Red Sox vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Cardinals reveal Boston as the favorite (-122) and St. Louis as the underdog (+104) on the road.

Red Sox vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-188 to cover), and Boston is +155 to cover the runline.

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Red Sox-Cardinals contest on April 6, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in four games this season and have come away with the win three times (75%) in those contests.

Boston has been listed as a favorite of -122 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in three of their eight opportunities.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have put together a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 75% of those games).

St. Louis has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total six times this season for a 6-1-0 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have gone 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in OBP (.621), slugging percentage (1.000) and total hits (11) this season. He has a .500 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is second in slugging.

Abreu will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .385 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Kristian Campbell has an OPS of 1.323, fueled by an OBP of .515 and a team-best slugging percentage of .808 this season. He's batting .423.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him third, his on-base percentage third, and his slugging percentage fifth.

Campbell has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .375 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Alex Bregman has an OPS of .837, fueled by an OBP of .351 and a team-best slugging percentage of .486 this season.

Bregman has recorded a hit in seven games in a row. In his last eight games he is hitting .314 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Trevor Story has been key for Boston with seven hits, an OBP of .276 plus a slugging percentage of .464.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Ivan Herrera leads the Cardinals with eight hits. He's batting .400 and slugging 1.100 with an on-base percentage of .455.

He is seventh in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Lars Nootbaar leads his team with a .514 OBP, and has a club-best .655 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .414.

His batting average ranks fourth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 16th in slugging.

Nolan Arenado has three doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .357.

Victor Scott II is hitting .308 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Red Sox vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/4/2025: 13-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

13-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/19/2024: 11-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/18/2024: 7-2 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/17/2024: 10-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/14/2023: 9-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/13/2023: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/12/2023: 8-6 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-6 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/19/2022: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/18/2022: 11-2 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/17/2022: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!