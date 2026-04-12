Red Sox vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Boston Red Sox are up against the St. Louis Cardinals.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Cardinals Game Info

Boston Red Sox (4-9) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (8-5)

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and NESN

Red Sox vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-122) | STL: (+104)

BOS: (-122) | STL: (+104) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+136) | STL: +1.5 (-164)

BOS: -1.5 (+136) | STL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Red Sox vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 0-1, 9.00 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 1-0, 1.80 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (0-1) to the mound, while Andre Pallante (1-0) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. Bello has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Bello has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Pallante has started two games with set spreads, and the Cardinals went 1-1-0. The Cardinals were the moneyline underdog for one Pallante start this season -- they won.

Red Sox vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (51.1%)

Red Sox vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Red Sox, St. Louis is the underdog at +104, and Boston is -122 playing on the road.

Red Sox vs Cardinals Spread

The Red Sox are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Cardinals. The Red Sox are +136 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -164.

The Red Sox-Cardinals game on April 12 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

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Red Sox vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with four wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Boston has come away with a win four times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in six of their 13 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox are 3-10-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have won seven of the 11 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (63.6%).

St. Louis has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total six times this season for a 6-6-1 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals are 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has 20 hits and an OBP of .415 to go with a slugging percentage of .686. All three of those stats rank first among Boston hitters this season. He has a .392 batting average, as well.

He ranks second in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified batters in the majors.

Abreu has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, a triple, a walk and three RBIs.

Willson Contreras is hitting .227 with a double, two home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .404.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 99th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela has collected 12 base hits, an OBP of .375 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.

Rafaela has recorded at least one base hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .321 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Masataka Yoshida is batting .263 with a .500 OBP and three RBI for Boston this season.

Yoshida has safely hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .357 with two doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has accumulated 15 hits with a .667 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Cardinals. He's batting .313 and with an on-base percentage of .377.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 42nd and he is fifth in slugging.

Walker enters this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .289 with four home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Alec Burleson is hitting .245 with two doubles, a home run and 10 walks. He's slugging .347 with an on-base percentage of .367.

He is currently 84th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .229 with a double, a home run and 10 walks.

Ivan Herrera leads his team with a .393 OBP.

Red Sox vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/10/2026: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/6/2025: 18-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

18-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/6/2025: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2025: 13-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

13-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/19/2024: 11-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/18/2024: 7-2 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/17/2024: 10-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/14/2023: 9-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/13/2023: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/12/2023: 8-6 STL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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