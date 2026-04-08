Red Sox vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Red Sox vs Brewers Game Info

Boston Red Sox (2-8) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (8-2)

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and Brewers.TV

Red Sox vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-142) | MIL: (+120)

BOS: (-142) | MIL: (+120) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+168) | MIL: +1.5 (-205)

BOS: -1.5 (+168) | MIL: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 1-0, 4.50 ERA vs TBA (Brewers)

The Red Sox will look to Sonny Gray (1-0), while the Brewers' starter has not yet been announced. Gray has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Gray's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (55.4%)

Red Sox vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -142 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are at the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Brewers are +168 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -205.

The over/under for Red Sox-Brewers on April 8 is 7.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in eight games this season and have come away with the win two times (25%) in those contests.

This year Boston has won one of four games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in six of their 10 opportunities.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 2-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and they split the games.

Milwaukee has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +120 or longer.

In the 10 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Brewers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-3-0).

The Brewers have an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 80% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in OBP (.415), slugging percentage (.775) and total hits (16) this season. He has a .400 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks fourth in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Abreu will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Willson Contreras is batting .235 with a double, two home runs and eight walks, while slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .409.

His batting average is 97th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 32nd, and his slugging percentage 69th.

Masataka Yoshida has four hits this season and has a slash line of .250/.500/.375.

Yoshida has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .308 with two doubles, five walks and three RBIs.

Roman Anthony has one home run, two RBI and a batting average of .256 this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang is hitting .270 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks. He's slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .413.

Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average places him 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Christian Yelich paces his team with 15 hits and a .439 OBP, with a team-high .579 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .395.

His batting average is fifth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is 25th in slugging.

William Contreras has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .265.

Garrett Mitchell is hitting .333 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.

Red Sox vs Brewers Head to Head

4/6/2026: 8-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/28/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/27/2025: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/26/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/26/2024: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/25/2024: 6-3 MIL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-3 MIL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/24/2024: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/23/2023: 12-5 BOS (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

12-5 BOS (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/22/2023: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/21/2023: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

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