Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 10

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Boston Red Sox taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (64-53) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (56-63)

Date: Monday, August 10, 2026

Monday, August 10, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and NESN

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-166) | TOR: (+152)

BOS: (-166) | TOR: (+152) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+100) | TOR: +1.5 (-120)

BOS: -1.5 (+100) | TOR: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 14-2, 2.78 ERA vs Jameson Taillon (Blue Jays) - 2-6, 5.96 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Sonny Gray (14-2, 2.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Jameson Taillon (2-6, 5.96 ERA). Gray's team is 14-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Gray starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 12-5. The Blue Jays are 5-11-0 ATS in Taillon's 16 starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays are 4-3 in Taillon's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (59.6%)

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays reveal Boston as the favorite (-166) and Toronto as the underdog (+152) despite being the home team.

The Red Sox are at the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+100 to cover) on the runline. Toronto is -120 to cover.

The over/under for Red Sox-Blue Jays on Aug. 10 is 8.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

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Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 77 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (53.2%) in those games.

This season Boston has been victorious six times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 50 of their 115 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 57-58-0 against the spread in their 115 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have won 20 of the 52 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (38.5%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, Toronto has a record of 2-1 (66.7%).

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times this season for a 59-56-1 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have a 55-61-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.4% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 50 walks while hitting .255. He has an on-base percentage of .330 and a slugging percentage of .460.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 72nd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston in slugging percentage (.463) thanks to 46 extra-base hits. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is 21st in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging in the majors.

Willson Contreras leads his team in OBP (.394) and total hits (105) this season.

Caleb Durbin is batting .251 with a .323 OBP and 54 RBI for Boston this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has a .411 slugging percentage, which paces the Blue Jays. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s .339 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .359.

His batting average is 65th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 58th, and he is 130th in slugging.

Kazuma Okamoto paces the Blue Jays with 96 hits.

George Springer has 14 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .234.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Head to Head

7/26/2026: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/25/2026: 6-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/24/2026: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/18/2026: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/17/2026: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/16/2026: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2026: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/28/2026: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/27/2026: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/25/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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