Braves vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 10

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves will take on the New York Mets in MLB action on Monday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Mets Game Info

Atlanta Braves (71-47) vs. New York Mets (52-67)

Date: Monday, August 10, 2026

Monday, August 10, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and SNY

Braves vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-144) | NYM: (+134)

ATL: (-144) | NYM: (+134) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+130) | NYM: +1.5 (-156)

ATL: -1.5 (+130) | NYM: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 8-6, 3.69 ERA vs Christian Scott (Mets) - 3-3, 3.15 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (8-6, 3.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Christian Scott (3-3, 3.15 ERA). Elder and his team have a record of 9-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Elder's team is 11-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Scott starts, the Mets are 10-6-0 against the spread. The Mets are 3-3 in Scott's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (54.6%)

Braves vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Braves, New York is the underdog at +134, and Atlanta is -144 playing at home.

Braves vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Mets are -156 to cover, and the Braves are +130.

Braves vs Mets Over/Under

The Braves-Mets game on Aug. 10 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 56, or 66.7%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 26-15 when favored by -144 or more this year.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 53 of their 114 opportunities.

The Braves are 61-53-0 against the spread in their 114 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have been the moneyline underdog 48 total times this season. They've gone 15-33 in those games.

New York has not won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer in 10 chances.

The Mets have had an over/under set by bookmakers 115 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 51 of those games (51-57-7).

The Mets have gone 54-61-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 122 hits, batting .266 this season with 63 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .552.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .259 with 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 34 walks, while slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .310.

His batting average ranks 67th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 110th, and his slugging percentage 66th.

Albies takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .133 with a double and three walks.

Michael Harris II has an OPS of .812, fueled by an OBP of .319 and a team-best slugging percentage of .493 this season.

Harris has recorded a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon has been key for Atlanta with 112 hits, an OBP of .315 plus a slugging percentage of .402.

Dubon brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with two doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Carson Benge has a team-best OBP (.332), while leading the Mets in hits (116). He's batting .272 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 74th and he is 89th in slugging.

Benge heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .409 with a triple, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Bo Bichette is slugging .378 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all qualified players, he is 59th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage.

Marcus Semien is hitting .213 with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 30 walks.

A.J. Ewing is hitting .262 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Braves vs Mets Head to Head

7/29/2026: 1-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

1-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 7/29/2026: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/27/2026: 14-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

14-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/6/2026: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-6 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/4/2026: 14-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

14-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/3/2026: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/14/2026: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/13/2026: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/24/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/23/2025: 9-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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