Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 10

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Phillies vs Cardinals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (63-56) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (59-59)

Date: Monday, August 10, 2026

Monday, August 10, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Fox Sports 1, Cardinals.TV, and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-106) | STL: (-102)

PHI: (-106) | STL: (-102) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-178)

PHI: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter (Phillies) - 1-8, 6.48 ERA vs Hunter Dobbins (Cardinals) - 2-2, 3.60 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Andrew Painter (1-8) to the mound, while Hunter Dobbins (2-2) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. Painter and his team are 1-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. Painter's team has been victorious in 42.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-4. When Dobbins starts, the Cardinals have gone 3-2-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have a 2-3 record in Dobbins' five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (53.3%)

Phillies vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -106 favorite on the road.

Phillies vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-178 to cover), and Philadelphia is +146 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Phillies-Cardinals contest on Aug. 10, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 53, or 63.1%, of the 84 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 54 times in 86 chances when named as a favorite of at least -106 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 52 of their 115 opportunities.

The Phillies are 45-70-0 against the spread in their 115 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have put together a 36-41 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.8% of those games).

St. Louis has a record of 30-34 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (46.9%).

In the 114 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-63-6).

The Cardinals have collected a 60-54-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.6% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has 22 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 78 walks while batting .255. He has an on-base percentage of .368 and a slugging percentage of .501.

Among qualifying batters, he is 72nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .796, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season. He's batting .320.

He ranks second in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 103 hits and an OBP of .369 this season.

Schwarber heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Bryson Stott is batting .263 with a .336 OBP and 53 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Stott brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .467 with three doubles, seven walks and three RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson is batting .283 with 28 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 25th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Walker's 127 hits and .492 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .285 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 19th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

JJ Wetherholt has 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 57 walks while batting .249.

Ivan Herrera's .361 on-base percentage leads his team.

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