Orioles vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 10

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles will face the Minnesota Twins in MLB action on Monday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Orioles vs Twins Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (57-61) vs. Minnesota Twins (58-61)

Date: Monday, August 10, 2026

Monday, August 10, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and MASN

Orioles vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-108) | MIN: (+100)

BAL: (-108) | MIN: (+100) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170)

BAL: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 7-7, 4.20 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Twins) - 1-4, 5.93 ERA

The probable starters are Trevor Rogers (7-7) for the Orioles and Dean Kremer (1-4) for the Twins. Rogers and his team have a record of 10-11-0 against the spread when he starts. When Rogers starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-6. The Twins have gone 2-6-0 ATS in Kremer's eight starts with a set spread. The Twins have a 1-4 record in Kremer's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (54.8%)

Orioles vs Twins Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -108 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +100 underdog despite being at home.

Orioles vs Twins Spread

The Orioles are at the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +140 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -170.

Orioles vs Twins Over/Under

Orioles versus Twins, on Aug. 10, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Twins Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with 29 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Baltimore has a record of 31-28 when favored by -108 or more this year.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 60 of their 117 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 117 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 61-56-0 against the spread.

The Twins have a 33-40 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.2% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Minnesota has gone 32-36 (47.1%).

The Twins have played in 117 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-50-3).

The Twins have put together a 65-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 111 hits and an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .472. All three of those stats are best among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .252 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 79th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Alonso has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson is hitting .213 with 19 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 46 walks, while slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 135th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage.

Leody Taveras has 70 hits this season and has a slash line of .224/.303/.351.

Coby Mayo has 15 home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .212 this season.

Mayo enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with two triples, a home run and two RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee is batting .240 with 17 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average is 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Josh Bell paces his team with a .420 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .251 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 80th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Kody Clemens leads the Twins with 89 hits.

Luke Keaschall's .353 on-base percentage paces his team.

Orioles vs Twins Head to Head

3/29/2026: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/28/2026: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/26/2026: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/15/2025: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-0 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/14/2025: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-6 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/14/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2025: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/7/2025: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/6/2025: 9-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/29/2024: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!