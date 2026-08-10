Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 10

Will Pete Alonso or Gunnar Henderson go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 10, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins

Pete Alonso (Orioles): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 118 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 118 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 117 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 117 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 103 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 103 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 114 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 114 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games) Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Kaelen Culpepper (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 110 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 106 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 106 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 110 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 110 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 108 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 108 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 116 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 116 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Brett Bateman (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson (Braves): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 34 HR in 118 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 34 HR in 118 games (has homered in 26.3% of games) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 112 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 112 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 95 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 95 games (has homered in 20% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 105 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 105 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 112 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 112 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Luis Robert (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 118 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 118 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Jim Jarvis (Braves): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 34 HR in 108 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 34 HR in 108 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 99 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 99 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) TJ Rumfield (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 115 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 115 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 86 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 86 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 101 games (has homered in 3% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +255 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 35 HR in 113 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 113 games (has homered in 25.7% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 114 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 114 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 117 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 117 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 118 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 118 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 117 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 117 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 116 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 116 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 113 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 113 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 114 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 114 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 94 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 94 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 109 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 109 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Bryan Torres (Cardinals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Luis Arraez (Phillies): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 111 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 111 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 105 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Athletics

Junior Caminero (Rays): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 33 HR in 117 games (has homered in 24.8% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 117 games (has homered in 24.8% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 106 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 106 games (has homered in 16% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 112 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 112 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 105 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 105 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 114 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 114 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Ryan Vilade (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Jonah Heim (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Carson Williams (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Henry Bolte (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 103 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 103 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Liam Hicks (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Tommy White (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Donovan Walton (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Tyler Wells (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: HR in 0 games

+1100 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 107 games

Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres

Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 84 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 84 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 105 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 105 games (has homered in 20% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 115 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 115 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Luis Campusano (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 82 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 82 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Luis Rengifo (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 78 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels

Corey Seager (Rangers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 115 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 115 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 112 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 112 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Jose Siri (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Justin Foscue (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Elias Diaz (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 107 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 107 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Jonah Bride (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 97 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 97 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

Houston Astros at San Francisco Giants

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 35 HR in 117 games (has homered in 25.6% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 117 games (has homered in 25.6% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 118 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 118 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 115 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 115 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Daulton Varsho (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 99 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 99 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 112 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 112 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Grant McCray (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Osleivis Basabe (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 91 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 91 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Drew Cavanaugh (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Dodgers