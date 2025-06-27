Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (40-42) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (43-37)

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Friday, June 27, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and SNET

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-124) | TOR: (+106)

BOS: (-124) | TOR: (+106) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+168) | TOR: +1.5 (-205)

BOS: -1.5 (+168) | TOR: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 3-2, 3.31 ERA vs José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 3-3, 3.51 ERA

The Red Sox will call on Brayan Bello (3-2) against the Blue Jays and Jose Berrios (3-3). Bello and his team are 8-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Bello's team is 5-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Blue Jays have an 8-8-0 ATS record in Berrios' 16 starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays are 5-3 in Berrios' eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (57.3%)

Boston is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +106 underdog on the road.

The Red Sox are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Red Sox are +168 to cover, and the Blue Jays are -205.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Red Sox-Blue Jays on June 27, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 25 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Boston has been victorious 12 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 37 of 82 chances this season.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 42-40-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have gone 24-24 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Toronto has a 16-14 record (winning 53.3% of its games).

In the 79 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-34-3).

The Blue Jays are 48-31-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston in slugging percentage (.404) thanks to 33 extra-base hits. He has a .254 batting average and an on-base percentage of .307.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 99th in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .249 with 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 14 walks, while slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .296.

His batting average is 101st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 135th, and his slugging percentage 96th.

Wilyer Abreu leads his team in OBP (.324) and total hits (57) this season.

Trevor Story has 11 home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .232 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a team-best .387 on-base percentage. He's batting .281 and slugging .449.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is ninth and he is 59th in slugging.

Bo Bichette is slugging .430 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

George Springer has totaled 63 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays.

Alejandro Kirk is hitting .313 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Head to Head

5/1/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/30/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/29/2025: 10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/10/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/9/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/8/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/7/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/25/2024: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/24/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/23/2024: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

