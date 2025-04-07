Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (6-4) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (5-5)

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Monday, April 7, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and SNET

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-136) | TOR: (+116)

BOS: (-136) | TOR: (+116) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+142) | TOR: +1.5 (-172)

BOS: -1.5 (+142) | TOR: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Richard Fitts (Red Sox) - 0-1, 4.50 ERA vs Easton Lucas (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Richard Fitts (0-1) to the mound, while Easton Lucas (1-0) will answer the bell for the Blue Jays. Fitts helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Fitts has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Lucas has started only one game with a set spread, which the Blue Jays covered. The Blue Jays were the underdog on the moneyline for one Lucas start this season -- they won.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (52.2%)

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays reveal Boston as the favorite (-136) and Toronto as the underdog (+116) on the road.

The Red Sox are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+142 to cover) on the runline. Toronto is -172 to cover.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Red Sox-Blue Jays on April 7, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in five of the six contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Boston this season, with a -136 moneyline set for this game.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in four of their 10 opportunities.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog four total times this season. They've gone 1-3 in those games.

Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 10 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in three of those games (3-7-0).

The Blue Jays have put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 70% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in OBP (.595) and total hits (14) this season. He's batting .483 batting average while slugging .897.

Among qualifying hitters, he is first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Abreu will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Kristian Campbell is batting .364 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .667 with an on-base percentage of .476.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks eighth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman has an OPS of .974, fueled by an OBP of .383 and a team-best slugging percentage of .591 this season.

Rafael Devers has one home run, eight RBI and a batting average of .263 this season.

Devers has safely hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .526 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez is batting .243 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks. He's slugging .541 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 100th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 70th and he is 41st in slugging.

George Springer's 11 hits and .455 on-base percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .379 while slugging .621.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him third, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 24th in slugging.

Bo Bichette has accumulated a team-high .357 slugging percentage.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has three doubles and five walks while hitting .256.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!