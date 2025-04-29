Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Boston Red Sox are playing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (16-14) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (13-15)

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: MLB Network, SN1, and NESN

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-154) | TOR: (+130)

BOS: (-154) | TOR: (+130) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+110) | TOR: +1.5 (-132)

BOS: -1.5 (+110) | TOR: +1.5 (-132) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Nolan Crochet (Red Sox) - 2-2, 1.95 ERA vs Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 2-3, 3.58 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Garrett Nolan Crochet (2-2, 1.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Bowden Francis (2-3, 3.58 ERA). Crochet's team is 3-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Crochet's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-2. The Blue Jays have a 4-1-0 ATS record in Francis' five starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays were the underdog on the moneyline for three Francis starts this season -- they lost every game.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (50.8%)

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Blue Jays, Boston is the favorite at -154, and Toronto is +130 playing at home.

The Red Sox are at the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +110 to cover the runline, with the Blue Jays being -132.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Blue Jays game on April 29 has been set at 7.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (56.5%) in those games.

Boston has a record of 4-5 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 14 of their 30 opportunities.

In 30 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 15-15-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have won 42.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (8-11).

Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Blue Jays have played in 27 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-16-1).

The Blue Jays have collected a 17-10-0 record ATS this season (covering 63% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander David Bregman leads Boston with 37 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .543. He's batting .319 with an on-base percentage of .394.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Bregman has recorded at least one hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .316 with four doubles, a home run, eight walks and six RBI.

Wilyer Abreu has six doubles, five home runs and 17 walks. He's batting .273 and slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .390.

He is 48th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jarren Duran has 35 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.331/.409.

Duran heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .417 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.

Rafael Devers has four home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .216 this season.

Devers brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .272 with six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 49th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

George Springer's 26 hits and .402 on-base percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .325 while slugging .513.

He is eighth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Bo Joseph Bichette has a slugging percentage of .358, a team-high for the Blue Jays.

Andres Gimenez has four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .176.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/10/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/9/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/8/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/7/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/25/2024: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/24/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/23/2024: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/29/2024: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/28/2024: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/27/2024: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

