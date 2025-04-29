Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29
Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.
On Tuesday in MLB, the Boston Red Sox are playing the Toronto Blue Jays.
Red Sox vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Boston Red Sox (16-14) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (13-15)
- Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
- Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: MLB Network, SN1, and NESN
Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: BOS: (-154) | TOR: (+130)
- Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+110) | TOR: +1.5 (-132)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Red Sox vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Garrett Nolan Crochet (Red Sox) - 2-2, 1.95 ERA vs Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 2-3, 3.58 ERA
The Red Sox will give the nod to Garrett Nolan Crochet (2-2, 1.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Bowden Francis (2-3, 3.58 ERA). Crochet's team is 3-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Crochet's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-2. The Blue Jays have a 4-1-0 ATS record in Francis' five starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays were the underdog on the moneyline for three Francis starts this season -- they lost every game.
Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Red Sox win (50.8%)
Red Sox vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Blue Jays, Boston is the favorite at -154, and Toronto is +130 playing at home.
Red Sox vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Red Sox are at the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +110 to cover the runline, with the Blue Jays being -132.
Red Sox vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- The over/under for the Red Sox versus Blue Jays game on April 29 has been set at 7.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.
Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (56.5%) in those games.
- Boston has a record of 4-5 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 14 of their 30 opportunities.
- In 30 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 15-15-0 against the spread.
- The Blue Jays have won 42.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (8-11).
- Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- The Blue Jays have played in 27 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-16-1).
- The Blue Jays have collected a 17-10-0 record ATS this season (covering 63% of the time).
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Alexander David Bregman leads Boston with 37 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .543. He's batting .319 with an on-base percentage of .394.
- He ranks 12th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Bregman has recorded at least one hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .316 with four doubles, a home run, eight walks and six RBI.
- Wilyer Abreu has six doubles, five home runs and 17 walks. He's batting .273 and slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .390.
- He is 48th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Jarren Duran has 35 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.331/.409.
- Duran heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .417 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.
- Rafael Devers has four home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .216 this season.
- Devers brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .272 with six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .372.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 49th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.
- George Springer's 26 hits and .402 on-base percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .325 while slugging .513.
- He is eighth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Bo Joseph Bichette has a slugging percentage of .358, a team-high for the Blue Jays.
- Andres Gimenez has four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .176.
Red Sox vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 4/10/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/9/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/8/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 4/7/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/25/2024: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/24/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/23/2024: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/29/2024: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 8/28/2024: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/27/2024: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
