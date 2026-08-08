Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Boston Red Sox are playing the Athletics.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Red Sox vs Athletics Game Info

Boston Red Sox (64-51) vs. Athletics (45-71)

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Saturday, August 8, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: Fox Sports 1, NESN, and NBCS-CA

Red Sox vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-250) | OAK: (+230)

BOS: (-250) | OAK: (+230) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-137) | OAK: +1.5 (+114)

BOS: -1.5 (-137) | OAK: +1.5 (+114) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Red Sox vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett (Red Sox) - 7-4, 2.90 ERA vs Gage Jump (Athletics) - 4-7, 4.59 ERA

The Red Sox will call on Jake Bennett (7-4) against the Athletics and Gage Jump (4-7). Bennett's team is 7-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bennett's team has been victorious in 42.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-4. The Athletics are 7-6-0 against the spread when Jump starts. The Athletics are 2-5 in Jump's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (62.6%)

Red Sox vs Athletics Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Athletics moneyline has the Red Sox as a -250 favorite, while the Athletics are a +230 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Athletics Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Red Sox are -137 to cover, while the Athletics are +114 to cover.

The Red Sox-Athletics contest on Aug. 8 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

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Red Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 41, or 54.7%, of the 75 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

The Red Sox have been named as a favorite of -250 or more just one time this season and came away with a victory in that game.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 49 of their 113 games with a total this season.

In 113 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 57-56-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 29 of the 79 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (36.7%).

The Athletics have played as a moneyline underdog of +230 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 57 times this season for a 57-57-2 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have a 53-63-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.7% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu is batting .256 with 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 49 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .331 while slugging .462.

He ranks 73rd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Abreu will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with a double, four home runs, five walks and nine RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has hit 15 homers this season while driving in 60 runs. He's batting .289 this season and slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .329.

His batting average ranks 15th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 81st, and his slugging percentage 32nd.

Rafaela has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .304 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Willson Contreras leads his team in OBP (.395) and total hits (104) this season.

Contreras heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .357 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Caleb Durbin has been key for Boston with 91 hits, an OBP of .320 plus a slugging percentage of .409.

Durbin has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and nine RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .245 with 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 91st in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Soderstrom takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .184 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Jacob Wilson has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .268. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Jeff McNeil is batting .251 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.

Carlos Cortes has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks while batting .260.

Red Sox vs Athletics Head to Head

8/7/2026: 13-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

13-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 7/30/2026: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/29/2026: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/28/2026: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/27/2026: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/18/2025: 5-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/17/2025: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/16/2025: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/10/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/9/2025: 6-0 BOS (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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