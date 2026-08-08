Marlins vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Miami Marlins versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marlins vs Angels Game Info

Miami Marlins (58-59) vs. Los Angeles Angels (45-71)

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Saturday, August 8, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and ABTV

Marlins vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-154) | LAA: (+142)

MIA: (-154) | LAA: (+142) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-176)

MIA: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Marlins vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 12-6, 3.68 ERA vs Walbert Urena (Angels) - 7-7, 2.54 ERA

The probable starters are Sandy Alcantara (12-6) for the Marlins and Walbert Urena (7-7) for the Angels. Alcantara and his team have a record of 15-9-0 against the spread when he starts. When Alcantara starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-4. The Angels have a 14-4-0 record against the spread in Urena's starts. The Angels have a 7-8 record in Urena's 15 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Marlins vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (64%)

Marlins vs Angels Moneyline

Miami is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +142 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Marlins. The Angels are -176 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are +146.

Marlins vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Marlins versus Angels contest on Aug. 8 has been set at 7.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Angels Betting Trends

The Marlins have been chosen as favorites in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (62%) in those games.

This season Miami has come away with a win five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 56 of their 115 opportunities.

The Marlins have an against the spread record of 58-57-0 in 115 games with a line this season.

The Angels have a 32-57 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36% of those games).

Los Angeles is 10-17 (winning just 37% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer.

In the 115 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-64-2).

The Angels have covered 51.3% of their games this season, going 59-56-0 ATS.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has 143 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .469, both of which lead Miami hitters this season. He has a .315 batting average and an on-base percentage of .347.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Xavier Edwards leads Miami with an OBP of .366 this season while batting .285 with 57 walks and 52 runs scored. He's slugging .391.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Javier Sanoja is batting .271 with a .408 slugging percentage and 39 RBI this year.

Sanoja brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three doubles and two RBIs.

Jakob Marsee has been key for Miami with 75 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .306.

Marsee takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .357 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has racked up a team-high OBP (.385), and leads the Angels in hits (84). He's batting .240 and slugging.

He is 104th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Zach Neto paces his team with a .422 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .228 with an on-base percentage of .314.

His batting average ranks 121st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 76th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel has 21 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks while batting .273.

Vaughn Grissom is hitting .253 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Marlins vs Angels Head to Head

8/7/2026: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/25/2025: 3-0 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-0 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/24/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/23/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/3/2024: 10-2 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-2 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/2/2024: 3-1 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-1 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/1/2024: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/28/2023: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/27/2023: 8-5 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-5 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/26/2023: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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