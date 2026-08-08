Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 8

The Atlanta Braves versus the New York Yankees is a game to catch on a Saturday MLB slate that includes a lot of thrilling contests. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and BravesVsn

YES and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Chris Sale

Gerrit Cole vs. Chris Sale Records: Yankees (66-51), Braves (70-47)

Yankees (66-51), Braves (70-47) Braves Moneyline Odds: -140

-140 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 52.78%

52.78% Yankees Win Probability: 47.22%

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Athletics at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and NESN and NBCS-CA

Fox Sports 1 and NESN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett vs. Gage Jump

Jake Bennett vs. Gage Jump Records: Red Sox (64-51), Athletics (45-71)

Red Sox (64-51), Athletics (45-71) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -270

-270 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +240

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 62.57%

62.57% Athletics Win Probability: 37.43%

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Los Angeles Angels at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and ABTV

MIAM and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Walbert Urena

Sandy Alcantara vs. Walbert Urena Records: Marlins (58-59), Angels (45-71)

Marlins (58-59), Angels (45-71) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Angels Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 64.05%

64.05% Angels Win Probability: 35.95%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SNET

NBCS-PH and SNET Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Max Scherzer

Aaron Nola vs. Max Scherzer Records: Phillies (62-55), Blue Jays (55-62)

Phillies (62-55), Blue Jays (55-62) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 64.54%

64.54% Blue Jays Win Probability: 35.46%

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New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SNY

SportsNet PT and SNY Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Robert Stock

Bubba Chandler vs. Robert Stock Records: Pirates (57-61), Mets (51-66)

Pirates (57-61), Mets (51-66) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -114

-114 Mets Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 64.49%

64.49% Mets Win Probability: 35.51%

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Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and CINR

NATS and CINR Probable Pitchers: Andrew Alvarez vs. Chase Burns

Andrew Alvarez vs. Chase Burns Records: Nationals (57-61), Reds (56-59)

Nationals (57-61), Reds (56-59) Reds Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 58.69%

58.69% Reds Win Probability: 41.31%

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Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and MNNT

BREW and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser vs. Taj Bradley

Robert Gasser vs. Taj Bradley Records: Brewers (72-44), Twins (58-59)

Brewers (72-44), Twins (58-59) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Twins Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 59.92%

59.92% Twins Win Probability: 40.08%

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Chicago Cubs at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and MARQ

ROYL and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Clay Holmes

Seth Lugo vs. Clay Holmes Records: Royals (48-69), Cubs (68-49)

Royals (48-69), Cubs (68-49) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Royals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 67.92%

67.92% Royals Win Probability: 32.08%

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Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Gavin Williams

Anthony Kay vs. Gavin Williams Records: White Sox (59-56), Guardians (58-59)

White Sox (59-56), Guardians (58-59) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 51.82%

51.82% White Sox Win Probability: 48.18%

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Detroit Tigers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Jackson Jobe

Landen Roupp vs. Jackson Jobe Records: Giants (49-67), Tigers (56-60)

Giants (49-67), Tigers (56-60) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Giants Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 56.56%

56.56% Tigers Win Probability: 43.44%

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Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and COLR

CARD and COLR Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Kyle Freeland

Matthew Liberatore vs. Kyle Freeland Records: Cardinals (58-58), Rockies (45-71)

Cardinals (58-58), Rockies (45-71) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 61.26%

61.26% Rockies Win Probability: 38.74%

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Houston Astros at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and SCHN

SDPA and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Peter Lambert

Michael King vs. Peter Lambert Records: Padres (60-57), Astros (60-57)

Padres (60-57), Astros (60-57) Padres Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Astros Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 50.33%

50.33% Astros Win Probability: 49.67%

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Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Kyle Bradish

Jacob deGrom vs. Kyle Bradish Records: Rangers (58-58), Orioles (56-60)

Rangers (58-58), Orioles (56-60) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -140

-140 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 59.28%

59.28% Orioles Win Probability: 40.72%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet LA

ARID and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Diamondbacks (62-55), Dodgers (69-47)

Diamondbacks (62-55), Dodgers (69-47) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +170

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 64.52%

64.52% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 35.48%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:50 p.m. ET

9:50 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and RAYS

SEAM and RAYS Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Griffin Jax

George Kirby vs. Griffin Jax Records: Mariners (56-61), Rays (69-46)

Mariners (56-61), Rays (69-46) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Rays Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 50.88%

50.88% Mariners Win Probability: 49.12%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.