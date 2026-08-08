Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 8
The Atlanta Braves versus the New York Yankees is a game to catch on a Saturday MLB slate that includes a lot of thrilling contests. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Chris Sale
- Records: Yankees (66-51), Braves (70-47)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -140
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 52.78%
- Yankees Win Probability: 47.22%
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Athletics at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and NESN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett vs. Gage Jump
- Records: Red Sox (64-51), Athletics (45-71)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -270
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +240
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 62.57%
- Athletics Win Probability: 37.43%
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Los Angeles Angels at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Walbert Urena
- Records: Marlins (58-59), Angels (45-71)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -146
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 64.05%
- Angels Win Probability: 35.95%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Max Scherzer
- Records: Phillies (62-55), Blue Jays (55-62)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -166
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 64.54%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 35.46%
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New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Robert Stock
- Records: Pirates (57-61), Mets (51-66)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -114
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 64.49%
- Mets Win Probability: 35.51%
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Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Alvarez vs. Chase Burns
- Records: Nationals (57-61), Reds (56-59)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -132
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 58.69%
- Reds Win Probability: 41.31%
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Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser vs. Taj Bradley
- Records: Brewers (72-44), Twins (58-59)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -136
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 59.92%
- Twins Win Probability: 40.08%
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Chicago Cubs at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Clay Holmes
- Records: Royals (48-69), Cubs (68-49)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -146
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 67.92%
- Royals Win Probability: 32.08%
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Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: White Sox (59-56), Guardians (58-59)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -126
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 51.82%
- White Sox Win Probability: 48.18%
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Detroit Tigers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Jackson Jobe
- Records: Giants (49-67), Tigers (56-60)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -110
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 56.56%
- Tigers Win Probability: 43.44%
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Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Kyle Freeland
- Records: Cardinals (58-58), Rockies (45-71)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -154
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 61.26%
- Rockies Win Probability: 38.74%
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Houston Astros at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Peter Lambert
- Records: Padres (60-57), Astros (60-57)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -116
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 50.33%
- Astros Win Probability: 49.67%
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Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Kyle Bradish
- Records: Rangers (58-58), Orioles (56-60)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -140
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 59.28%
- Orioles Win Probability: 40.72%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Diamondbacks (62-55), Dodgers (69-47)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -184
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +170
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 64.52%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 35.48%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:50 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Griffin Jax
- Records: Mariners (56-61), Rays (69-46)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -116
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 50.88%
- Mariners Win Probability: 49.12%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.