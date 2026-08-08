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Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 8

The Atlanta Braves versus the New York Yankees is a game to catch on a Saturday MLB slate that includes a lot of thrilling contests. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and BravesVsn
  • Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Chris Sale
  • Records: Yankees (66-51), Braves (70-47)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -140
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 52.78%
  • Yankees Win Probability: 47.22%

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Athletics at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and NESN and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett vs. Gage Jump
  • Records: Red Sox (64-51), Athletics (45-71)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -270
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +240

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 62.57%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 37.43%

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Los Angeles Angels at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MIAM and ABTV
  • Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Walbert Urena
  • Records: Marlins (58-59), Angels (45-71)
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 64.05%
  • Angels Win Probability: 35.95%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Max Scherzer
  • Records: Phillies (62-55), Blue Jays (55-62)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -166
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 64.54%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 35.46%

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New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Robert Stock
  • Records: Pirates (57-61), Mets (51-66)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -114
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 64.49%
  • Mets Win Probability: 35.51%

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Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: NATS and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: Andrew Alvarez vs. Chase Burns
  • Records: Nationals (57-61), Reds (56-59)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
  • Nationals Win Probability: 58.69%
  • Reds Win Probability: 41.31%

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Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: BREW and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser vs. Taj Bradley
  • Records: Brewers (72-44), Twins (58-59)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 59.92%
  • Twins Win Probability: 40.08%

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Chicago Cubs at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ROYL and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Clay Holmes
  • Records: Royals (48-69), Cubs (68-49)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 67.92%
  • Royals Win Probability: 32.08%

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Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Gavin Williams
  • Records: White Sox (59-56), Guardians (58-59)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -126
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 51.82%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 48.18%

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Detroit Tigers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Jackson Jobe
  • Records: Giants (49-67), Tigers (56-60)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 56.56%
  • Tigers Win Probability: 43.44%

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Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Kyle Freeland
  • Records: Cardinals (58-58), Rockies (45-71)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 61.26%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 38.74%

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Houston Astros at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Peter Lambert
  • Records: Padres (60-57), Astros (60-57)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 50.33%
  • Astros Win Probability: 49.67%

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Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Kyle Bradish
  • Records: Rangers (58-58), Orioles (56-60)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -140
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 59.28%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 40.72%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
  • Records: Diamondbacks (62-55), Dodgers (69-47)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +170

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 64.52%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 35.48%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:50 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: SEAM and RAYS
  • Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Griffin Jax
  • Records: Mariners (56-61), Rays (69-46)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 50.88%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 49.12%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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