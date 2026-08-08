Phillies vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (62-55) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (55-62)

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Saturday, August 8, 2026 Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and SNET

Phillies vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-205) | TOR: (+186)

PHI: (-205) | TOR: (+186) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+100) | TOR: +1.5 (-120)

PHI: -1.5 (+100) | TOR: +1.5 (-120) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 3-9, 5.55 ERA vs Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 1-4, 7.92 ERA

The probable starters are Aaron Nola (3-9) for the Phillies and Max Scherzer (1-4) for the Blue Jays. Nola's team is 7-16-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Nola's team has a record of 6-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have a 1-7-0 record against the spread in Scherzer's starts. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Scherzer's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those games.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (69.4%)

Phillies vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -205 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +186 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Blue Jays. The Phillies are +100 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -120.

The over/under for the Phillies versus Blue Jays game on Aug. 8 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 52, or 63.4%, of the 82 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 10 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 50 of their 113 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 45-68-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have won 19 of the 50 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (38%).

Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +186 or longer in only two games this season, which it won both.

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 57 times this season for a 57-56-1 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have gone 53-61-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.366) this season, fueled by 106 hits. He has a .257 batting average and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 70th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Harper has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, six walks and four RBIs.

Luis Arraez leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.446) thanks to 37 extra-base hits. He's batting .323 with an on-base percentage of .359.

He is second in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Trea Turner has 117 hits this season and has a slash line of .249/.297/.399.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in total hits (100) this season while batting .243 with 47 extra-base hits.

Schwarber heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has put up a team-high .411 slugging percentage. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces his team with a .338 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .349.

Including all qualifying players, he is 65th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 137th in slugging percentage.

Kazuma Okamoto has racked up 95 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays.

George Springer has 14 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 38 walks while batting .234.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/10/2026: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/9/2026: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/8/2026: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/15/2025: 11-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/14/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/13/2025: 8-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/5/2025: 9-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/3/2025: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/4/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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