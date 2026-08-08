Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 8

Will Nathan Eovaldi strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Brandon Pfaadt record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 8, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers

Kyle Bradish (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 5.3 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 5.2 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 6.2 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City Royals

Kevin Gausman (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances Clay Holmes (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 4.9 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 4.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 3.5 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers

Robert Gasser (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 4.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Taj Bradley (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Detroit Tigers at San Francisco Giants

Keider Montero (Tigers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 3.4 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Houston Astros at San Diego Padres

Peter Lambert (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +146, Under -188) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +146, Under -188) | 5.7 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +138, Under -178) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +138, Under -178) | 5 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances Ronel Blanco (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees

Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -184, Under +142) | 2026 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -184, Under +142) | 7.2 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances Gerrit Cole (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 3.9 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 7.7 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 5.1 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances Walbert Urena (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +134, Under -172) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners