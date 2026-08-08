MLB
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 8
Will Nathan Eovaldi strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Brandon Pfaadt record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 8, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers
- Kyle Bradish (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
- Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
- Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
- Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City Royals
- Kevin Gausman (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
- Clay Holmes (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals
- Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
- Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
- Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers
- Robert Gasser (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Taj Bradley (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
Detroit Tigers at San Francisco Giants
- Keider Montero (Tigers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
- Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
Houston Astros at San Diego Padres
- Peter Lambert (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +146, Under -188) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
- Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +138, Under -178) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
- Ronel Blanco (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees
- Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -184, Under +142) | 2026 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
- Gerrit Cole (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox
- Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
- Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 7.7 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at Miami Marlins
- Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
- Walbert Urena (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +134, Under -172) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners
- George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances