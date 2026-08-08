Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 8

Will Shohei Ohtani or Andy Pages hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 8, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 106 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 106 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Hunter Feduccia (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers

Pete Alonso (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 116 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 116 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 116 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 116 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 105 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 105 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 115 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 115 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 105 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 105 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 86 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 86 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 115 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 115 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Elias Diaz (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City Royals

Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 117 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 117 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 117 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 117 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 19% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 19% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 112 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 112 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 112 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 112 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 111 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 111 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 111 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 111 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 93 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 93 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) John Rave (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 93 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 93 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Starling Marte (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Pedro Ramirez (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Josh Rojas (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 103 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 103 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 103 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 103 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Tyler Tolbert (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 33 HR in 106 games (has homered in 23.6% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 106 games (has homered in 23.6% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 112 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 112 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 33 HR in 106 games (has homered in 23.6% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 106 games (has homered in 23.6% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 112 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 112 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 115 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 115 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Everson Pereira (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 115 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 115 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 97 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 97 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 97 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 97 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Cesar Prieto (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 107 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 107 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) TJ Rumfield (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 113 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 113 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) TJ Rumfield (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 113 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 113 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 107 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 107 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 86 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 86 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 101 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 101 games (has homered in 3% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Bryan Torres (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers

Royce Lewis (Twins): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 103 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 103 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Kaelen Culpepper (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 1 game (has homered in 100% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 112 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 112 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 107 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 107 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 104 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 104 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 108 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

Detroit Tigers at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 116 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 116 games (has homered in 19% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 116 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 116 games (has homered in 19% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 115 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 115 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 115 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 115 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Grant McCray (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Osleivis Basabe (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games) Daniel Susac (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Osleivis Basabe (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Drew Cavanaugh (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 89 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 89 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 89 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 89 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 89 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 89 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 89 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

Houston Astros at San Diego Padres

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +255 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 35 HR in 115 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 115 games (has homered in 26.1% of games) Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 35 HR in 115 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 115 games (has homered in 26.1% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 113 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 113 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 113 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 113 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Luis Campusano (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Luis Campusano (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Daulton Varsho (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 97 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 97 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Daulton Varsho (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 97 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 97 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Luis Rengifo (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 76 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 76 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Luis Rengifo (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 76 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 76 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Christian Vázquez (Astros): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees

Matt Olson (Braves): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 33 HR in 117 games (has homered in 25.6% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 117 games (has homered in 25.6% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 94 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 94 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Heliot Ramos (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 99 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 99 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) George Lombard Jr. (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games) Jim Jarvis (Braves): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 80 games (has homered in 28.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 80 games (has homered in 28.8% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 109 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 109 games (has homered in 22% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 101 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 101 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 106 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 106 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 94 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 94 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Drew Romo (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 106 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 114 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 114 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Griffin Conine (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 110 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 110 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Joe Mack (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 96 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 96 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Tyler Heineman (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 92 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 92 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 116 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners