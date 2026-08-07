Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Athletics Game Info

Boston Red Sox (63-51) vs. Athletics (45-70)

Date: Friday, August 7, 2026

Friday, August 7, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and NBCS-CA

Red Sox vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-270) | OAK: (+240)

BOS: (-270) | OAK: (+240) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-126) | OAK: +1.5 (+105)

BOS: -1.5 (-126) | OAK: +1.5 (+105) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle (Red Sox) - 6-6, 3.30 ERA vs Jack Perkins (Athletics) - 2-7, 6.72 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Payton Tolle (6-6) against the Athletics and Jack Perkins (2-7). Tolle and his team have a record of 6-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Tolle's team has been victorious in 63.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-4. When Perkins starts, the Athletics have gone 2-7-0 against the spread. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for four Perkins starts this season -- they lost every game.

Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (61.9%)

Red Sox vs Athletics Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Athletics moneyline has the Red Sox as a -270 favorite, while the Athletics are a +240 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Athletics Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Red Sox are -126 to cover, while the Athletics are +105 to cover.

Red Sox versus Athletics on Aug. 7 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

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Red Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 40 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

The Red Sox have yet to enter a game this year with shorter moneyline odds than -270.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 48 of their 112 games with a total this season.

The Red Sox are 56-56-0 against the spread in their 112 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline 78 total times this season. They've gone 29-49 in those games.

The Athletics have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +240 or longer.

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 56 times this season for a 56-57-2 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have collected a 53-62-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.1% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has 22 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .253. He has an on-base percentage of .326 and a slugging percentage of .457.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Abreu will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with four home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Willson Contreras leads Boston with 104 hits and an OBP of .395 this season. He's batting .288 and slugging .540.

His batting average ranks 16th among qualified players, his on-base percentage fifth, and his slugging percentage 11th.

Contreras enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .357 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has an OPS of .800, fueled by an OBP of .328 and a team-best slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Caleb Durbin has been key for Boston with 90 hits, an OBP of .322 plus a slugging percentage of .408.

Durbin has safely hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, a home run, three walks and seven RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .245 with 25 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He is 92nd in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Soderstrom heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Jacob Wilson is batting .270 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Jeff McNeil is batting .251 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.

Carlos Cortes is hitting .260 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Red Sox vs Athletics Head to Head

7/30/2026: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/29/2026: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/28/2026: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/27/2026: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/18/2025: 5-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/17/2025: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/16/2025: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/10/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/9/2025: 6-0 BOS (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-0 BOS (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/8/2025: 7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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