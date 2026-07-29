Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox face the Athletics.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Athletics Game Info

Boston Red Sox (55-51) vs. Athletics (45-62)

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and NESN

Red Sox vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-154) | OAK: (+130)

BOS: (-154) | OAK: (+130) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+100) | OAK: +1.5 (-120)

BOS: -1.5 (+100) | OAK: +1.5 (-120) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Red Sox vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval (Red Sox) - 0-0, 3.21 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 5-4, 6.12 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Patrick Sandoval and the Athletics will turn to Jacob Lopez (5-4, 6.12 ERA). Sandoval has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Sandoval's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Athletics have a 6-7-0 ATS record in Lopez's 13 starts with a set spread. The Athletics have a 6-5 record in Lopez's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (52.3%)

Red Sox vs Athletics Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Athletics moneyline has the Red Sox as a -154 favorite, while the Athletics are a +130 underdog at home.

Red Sox vs Athletics Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Red Sox are +100 to cover, while the Athletics are -120 to cover.

Red Sox versus Athletics on July 29 has an over/under of 10.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 35, or 50.7%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win nine times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 44 of their 104 games with a total this season.

The Red Sox are 50-54-0 against the spread in their 104 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have put together a 29-41 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.4% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, the Athletics have gone 7-14 (33.3%).

The Athletics have played in 107 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-54-1).

The Athletics have a 49-58-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.8% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras leads Boston with 98 hits and an OBP of .390 this season. He has a .285 batting average and a slugging percentage of .541.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 10th in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu has 22 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 43 walks. He's batting .251 and slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela has an OPS of .761, fueled by an OBP of .320 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Rafaela takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

Caleb Durbin has been key for Boston with 78 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .393.

Durbin brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double and a walk.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has put up a team-best .398 on-base percentage. He's batting .260 and slugging .491.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 64th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .249 with 22 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He is currently 87th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jacob Wilson is batting .273 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Jeff McNeil has 13 doubles, four home runs and 23 walks while batting .245.

Red Sox vs Athletics Head to Head

7/28/2026: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/27/2026: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/18/2025: 5-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/17/2025: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/16/2025: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/10/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/9/2025: 6-0 BOS (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-0 BOS (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/8/2025: 7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/11/2024: 7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/10/2024: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

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