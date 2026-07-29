Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox face the Athletics.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Red Sox vs Athletics Game Info
- Boston Red Sox (55-51) vs. Athletics (45-62)
- Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and NESN
Red Sox vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BOS: (-154) | OAK: (+130)
- Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+100) | OAK: +1.5 (-120)
- Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)
Red Sox vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval (Red Sox) - 0-0, 3.21 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 5-4, 6.12 ERA
The Red Sox will give the ball to Patrick Sandoval and the Athletics will turn to Jacob Lopez (5-4, 6.12 ERA). Sandoval has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Sandoval's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Athletics have a 6-7-0 ATS record in Lopez's 13 starts with a set spread. The Athletics have a 6-5 record in Lopez's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Sox win (52.3%)
Red Sox vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Red Sox vs Athletics moneyline has the Red Sox as a -154 favorite, while the Athletics are a +130 underdog at home.
Red Sox vs Athletics Spread
- The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Red Sox are +100 to cover, while the Athletics are -120 to cover.
Red Sox vs Athletics Over/Under
- Red Sox versus Athletics on July 29 has an over/under of 10.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.
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Red Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Red Sox have been victorious in 35, or 50.7%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win nine times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 or shorter on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 44 of their 104 games with a total this season.
- The Red Sox are 50-54-0 against the spread in their 104 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Athletics have put together a 29-41 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.4% of those games).
- When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, the Athletics have gone 7-14 (33.3%).
- The Athletics have played in 107 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-54-1).
- The Athletics have a 49-58-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.8% of the time).
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Willson Contreras leads Boston with 98 hits and an OBP of .390 this season. He has a .285 batting average and a slugging percentage of .541.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 10th in slugging.
- Wilyer Abreu has 22 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 43 walks. He's batting .251 and slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.
- Ceddanne Rafaela has an OPS of .761, fueled by an OBP of .320 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season.
- Rafaela takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two home runs and seven RBIs.
- Caleb Durbin has been key for Boston with 78 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .393.
- Durbin brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double and a walk.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Nick Kurtz has put up a team-best .398 on-base percentage. He's batting .260 and slugging .491.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 64th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.
- Tyler Soderstrom is batting .249 with 22 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .346.
- He is currently 87th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Jacob Wilson is batting .273 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Jeff McNeil has 13 doubles, four home runs and 23 walks while batting .245.
Red Sox vs Athletics Head to Head
- 7/28/2026: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 7/27/2026: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)
- 9/18/2025: 5-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 9/17/2025: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 9/16/2025: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 9/10/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/9/2025: 6-0 BOS (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 9/8/2025: 7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/11/2024: 7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
- 7/10/2024: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
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