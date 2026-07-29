Dodgers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Seattle Mariners.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Mariners Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (67-40) vs. Seattle Mariners (53-55)

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Mariners.TV

Dodgers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-178) | SEA: (+150)

LAD: (-178) | SEA: (+150) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+112) | SEA: +1.5 (-134)

LAD: -1.5 (+112) | SEA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Dodgers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer (Dodgers) - 5-5, 4.83 ERA vs Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 6-4, 3.16 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Eric Lauer (5-5) to the mound, while Emerson Hancock (6-4) will take the ball for the Mariners. When Lauer starts, his team is 6-7-0 against the spread this season. Lauer's team has a record of 8-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Hancock starts, the Mariners have gone 7-12-0 against the spread. The Mariners have a 2-1 record in Hancock's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (58.5%)

Dodgers vs Mariners Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Mariners moneyline has Los Angeles as a -178 favorite, while Seattle is a +150 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Mariners are +112 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -134.

Dodgers vs Mariners Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Dodgers-Mariners on July 29, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 65, or 63.1%, of the 103 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 35-23 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -178 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 50 of their 106 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 47-59-0 against the spread in their 106 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mariners have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-10).

Seattle has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Mariners have played in 107 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-48-6).

The Mariners have gone 39-68-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.391) and total hits (108) this season. He's batting .286 batting average while slugging .533.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 13th in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has hit 15 homers this season while driving in 52 runs. He's batting .299 this season and slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .379.

His batting average ranks seventh among qualified players, his on-base percentage 12th, and his slugging percentage 28th.

Freeman has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .385 with four doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Andy Pages has collected 107 base hits, an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .451 this season.

Max Muncy is batting .256 with a .352 OBP and 49 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has 103 hits with a .375 on-base percentage and a .450 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Mariners. He's batting .281.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 27th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor is slugging .357 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .261 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is currently 62nd in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Julio Rodriguez has 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .257.

Cole Young has 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .256.

Dodgers vs Mariners Head to Head

7/28/2026: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 9/28/2025: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/27/2025: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/26/2025: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/21/2024: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/20/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/19/2024: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/17/2023: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/16/2023: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/15/2023: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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