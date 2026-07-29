Dodgers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
MLB action on Wednesday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Seattle Mariners.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Mariners Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (67-40) vs. Seattle Mariners (53-55)
- Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: SportsNet LA and Mariners.TV
Dodgers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-178) | SEA: (+150)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+112) | SEA: +1.5 (-134)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Dodgers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer (Dodgers) - 5-5, 4.83 ERA vs Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 6-4, 3.16 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Eric Lauer (5-5) to the mound, while Emerson Hancock (6-4) will take the ball for the Mariners. When Lauer starts, his team is 6-7-0 against the spread this season. Lauer's team has a record of 8-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Hancock starts, the Mariners have gone 7-12-0 against the spread. The Mariners have a 2-1 record in Hancock's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Dodgers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (58.5%)
Dodgers vs Mariners Moneyline
- The Dodgers vs Mariners moneyline has Los Angeles as a -178 favorite, while Seattle is a +150 underdog on the road.
Dodgers vs Mariners Spread
- The Mariners are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Mariners are +112 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -134.
Dodgers vs Mariners Over/Under
- A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Dodgers-Mariners on July 29, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.
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Dodgers vs Mariners Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have won in 65, or 63.1%, of the 103 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Los Angeles has a record of 35-23 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -178 or more on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 50 of their 106 opportunities.
- The Dodgers are 47-59-0 against the spread in their 106 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Mariners have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-10).
- Seattle has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.
- The Mariners have played in 107 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-48-6).
- The Mariners have gone 39-68-0 ATS this season.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.391) and total hits (108) this season. He's batting .286 batting average while slugging .533.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 13th in slugging.
- Ohtani will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.
- Freddie Freeman has hit 15 homers this season while driving in 52 runs. He's batting .299 this season and slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .379.
- His batting average ranks seventh among qualified players, his on-base percentage 12th, and his slugging percentage 28th.
- Freeman has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .385 with four doubles, three walks and three RBIs.
- Andy Pages has collected 107 base hits, an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .451 this season.
- Max Muncy is batting .256 with a .352 OBP and 49 RBI for Los Angeles this season.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Randy Arozarena has 103 hits with a .375 on-base percentage and a .450 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Mariners. He's batting .281.
- Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 27th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.
- Josh Naylor is slugging .357 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .261 with an on-base percentage of .323.
- He is currently 62nd in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Julio Rodriguez has 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .257.
- Cole Young has 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .256.
Dodgers vs Mariners Head to Head
- 7/28/2026: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
- 9/28/2025: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 9/27/2025: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/26/2025: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 8/21/2024: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 8/20/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 8/19/2024: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 9/17/2023: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 9/16/2023: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/15/2023: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
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