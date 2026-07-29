Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (54-55) vs. Los Angeles Angels (42-66)

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and SCHN

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-134) | LAA: (+114)

HOU: (-134) | LAA: (+114) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+120) | LAA: +1.5 (-144)

HOU: -1.5 (+120) | LAA: +1.5 (-144) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Grayson Rodriguez (Angels) - 3-3, 8.54 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hayden Wesneski to the mound, while Grayson Rodriguez (3-3) will get the nod for the Angels. Wesneski and his team were 4-2-0 ATS in his six appearances with a spread last season. Wesneski appeared in two games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 1-1 in those contests. The Angels have a 5-4-0 ATS record in Rodriguez's nine starts with a set spread. The Angels are 3-5 in Rodriguez's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (54.5%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -134 favorite on the road.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Angels are hosting the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +120 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -144.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Angels contest on July 29 has been set at 9.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 19, or 48.7%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Houston has won six of 18 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 57 of their 109 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 53-56-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have a 29-52 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.8% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Los Angeles has gone 21-35 (37.5%).

The Angels have played in 107 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-57-2).

The Angels are 56-51-0 against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 126 hits and an OBP of .435 to go with a slugging percentage of .647. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season. He has a .325 batting average, as well.

He ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Alvarez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, six walks and three RBIs.

Isaac Paredes is batting .255 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 41 walks, while slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 74th, his on-base percentage 49th, and his slugging percentage 82nd.

Christian Walker is batting .235 with a .455 slugging percentage and 62 RBI this year.

Walker brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Jeremy Pena has 11 home runs, 30 RBI and a batting average of .314 this season.

Pena has hit safely in 10 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .439 with a double, five home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has totaled 78 hits with a .394 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both categories. He's batting .244 and slugging .459.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 97th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto is batting .234 with 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 118th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jo Adell has a team-high .401 slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .279 with 18 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

7/28/2026: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/27/2026: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/10/2026: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/9/2026: 10-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/8/2026: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/29/2026: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 3/28/2026: 11-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/27/2026: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 3/26/2026: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/28/2025: 6-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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