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Golf

RBC Heritage Odds: Who Are the Favorites This Week?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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RBC Heritage Odds: Who Are the Favorites This Week?

After the season's first major, the PGA Tour is on to the RBC Heritage this week at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Who are this week's favorites?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Golf Odds for the RBC Heritage 2026

Full RBC Heritage odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player
Odds
Scottie Scheffler+440
Xander Schauffele+1500
Matt Fitzpatrick+1600
Russell Henley+1800
Cameron Young+1800
Tommy Fleetwood+2000
Ludvig Åberg+2200

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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