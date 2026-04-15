RBC Heritage Odds: Who Are the Favorites This Week?

After the season's first major, the PGA Tour is on to the RBC Heritage this week at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Who are this week's favorites?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Golf Odds for the RBC Heritage 2026

Full RBC Heritage odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Scottie Scheffler +440 Xander Schauffele +1500 Matt Fitzpatrick +1600 Russell Henley +1800 Cameron Young +1800 Tommy Fleetwood +2000 Ludvig Åberg +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.