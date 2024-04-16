RBC Heritage: Daily Fantasy Picks and Helper

Following Scottie Scheffler’s victory at the Masters on Sunday, the PGA Tour heads to Harbour Town Golf Links for the RBC Heritage -- the fifth signature event of the season.

Here's all you need to know for this week’s signature event.

Recent Winning Scores : -17, -13, -19, -22, -12

: -17, -13, -19, -22, -12 Recent Cut Lines: -2, E, -2, -4, E

All course data from GCSAA unless otherwise noted.

Par : 71

: 71 Distance : 7,213

: 7,213 Average Fairway Width : 32.4 yards (40th of 88 courses)

: 32.4 yards (40th of 88 courses) Average Green Size : 3,700 (small)

: 3,700 (small) Green Type : Poa

: Poa Stimpmeter: 11.5

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel daily fantasy golf salary. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Scottie Scheffler ($13,200 | +400)

Another week, another excellent outlook for Scottie Scheffler.

The story with Scheffler doesn't just remain the same -- the story is actually improving. After four consecutive events with strokes gained with the flat stick, Scheffler is up to 48th in the field this week in strokes gained: putting. In every other strokes gained category, Scheffler is first in the field. He is 21st in driving distance and, of increased importance this week, 17th in driving accuracy.

Scheffler has drastically improved his only weakness while maintaining his world class ball striking. At the moment, it's his world, and we're all just living in it. He has three wins and a T2 in his last four events and has finished T5 or better in six of his nine events this season.

If looking for a small reason to expect Scheffler to not win this week, he is slightly worse on approach from 175-200 yards than other distances. In terms of proximity on approach, he ranks first on the tour this season from 50-125 yards, 100-125 yards, and 150-175 yards. From 175-200 yards, he ranks 38th. In 2023, 28.3% of approach shots at this event came from 175-200 yards, well above the tour average.

If looking for a reason to expect Scheffler to win this week, just about any other stat will do. He ranks first in birdie or better rate (31.1%), and his total strokes gained average per round (+3.11) is +.70 above the next closest golfer, Xander Schauffele.

Tommy Fleetwood ($10,800 | +2000)

Tommy Fleetwood is coming off an excellent week at the Masters where he finished T3, his second top-10 finish in a row.

Fleetwood is second in the field this week and on the PGA Tour this season in driving accuracy. He is fourth in the field in strokes gained: tee to green, seventh in total strokes gained, ninth in strokes gained: around the green, and 18th in strokes gained: approach.

His struggles on approaches from 175-200 yards (167th on the PGA Tour) are concerning, but he has finishes of T10 (2022) and T15 (2023) in his last two events at Harbour Town.

Others to Consider:

Xander Schauffele ($12,100 | +1000)

Ludvig Aberg ($11,500 | +1200)

Collin Morikawa ($10,900 | +1800)

Matt Fitzpatrick ($10,600 | +2500)

Si Woo Kim ($9,900 | +3500)

Since finishing second at this event in 2018, Si Woo Kim has struggled at Harbour Town with three missed cuts and finishes of T33 and T42.

That said, he checks plenty of boxes this week. Kim is third on the PGA Tour and first in the field this week in driving accuracy. He is 26th in Birdie or Better Rate and 53rd in proximity from 175-200 yards. He is also ninth in strokes gained: around the green.

Kim has gained strokes off the tee in all 10 of his events in 2024, gained strokes on approach in nine of 10, and strokes around the green in eight of 10.

His weakness this season, and for his career, has been his putting. He enters this week having gained strokes putting in two of his last three events at THE PLAYERS and the Masters. If he can combine his usual accuracy and play around the greens with a solid putting performance, he could have an excellent week.

Tom Kim ($9,100 | +5000)

Tom Kim finished T30 at the Masters, his best finish since a T24 at The Genesis Invitational in February.

Outside of his strokes gained: approach numbers, Kim's metrics from Augusta weren't impressive -- unless you isolate his final round. On Sunday, Kim fired a -6, the best round of the day by two strokes, thanks to impressive play off the tee and around the greens (+1.20 strokes gained in both) and incredible approach play (+3.55 strokes gained).

Kim's iron play is the key to his game. It had dropped off in 2024 (+0.35 average strokes gained) compared to 2023 (+0.72) and 2022 (+0.59). His putting and driving accuracy have also decreased. His Sunday at the Masters may wind up being a bright spot in an otherwise underwhelming season thus far, or it could be a sign that he is finally trending back toward the play that made him one of the youngest stars in the game.

He's 14th in the field in driving accuracy and 22nd in strokes gained: approach. In his debut appearance at this event last season, he missed the cut, but it was all due to his struggles with the flat stick (-.1.47 strokes gained: putting). He gained strokes around the greens, on approach, and off the tee, and hit 16% more fairways than the field.

Others to Consider:

Sahith Theegala ($9,900 | +3500)

Russell Henley ($9,300 | +3500)

Shane Lowry ($9,100 | +4000)

Harris English ($8,700 | +6000)

Harris English is one of two golfers this week (the other is Brendon Todd) who ranks inside the top 16 in driving accuracy (16th), strokes gained: putting (12th), and strokes gained: around the green (13th).

English is coming off a T22 finish at the Masters where he gained strokes in every category. He has finished T22 or better in five of his last six events and seven of his 10 events in 2024. In his five appearances at the RBC Heritage since 2018, he has one missed cut (2021) and finishes of T32, T25, T17, and T63 (2023).

Denny McCarthy ($8,600 | +5500)

Denny McCarthy followed up his second-place finish at the Valero Texas Open with a T45 finish as the Masters. McCarthy has solid course history at Harbour Town, with finishes of T13, T56, and T25 since 2021.

He is third in the field in strokes gained: putting, 16th in strokes gained: around the green, 23rd in total strokes gained, and 33rd in driving accuracy. He is 44th in Birdie or Better rate on the PGA Tour this season. His lack of distance off the tee (61st in the field) is downplayed this week.

Others to Consider:

Christiaan Bezuidenhout ($8,700 | +6500)

Matthieu Pavon ($8,100 | +8000)

Brendon Todd ($8,000 | +8000)

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel.