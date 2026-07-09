Rays vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Rays vs Yankees Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (54-36) vs. New York Yankees (50-42)

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026

Thursday, July 9, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and YES

Rays vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-158) | NYY: (+134)

TB: (-158) | NYY: (+134) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+146) | NYY: +1.5 (-178)

TB: -1.5 (+146) | NYY: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Rays vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 7-4, 2.78 ERA vs TBA (Yankees)

The Rays will look to Drew Rasmussen (7-4), while the Yankees' starter has not yet been announced. Rasmussen's team is 9-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Rasmussen's team is 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite.

Rays vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (62.2%)

Rays vs Yankees Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Yankees, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -158, and New York is +134 playing on the road.

Rays vs Yankees Spread

The Rays are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Yankees. The Rays are +146 to cover the spread, while the Yankees are -178.

Rays vs Yankees Over/Under

Rays versus Yankees, on July 9, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 37, or 64.9%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Tampa Bay has a record of 4-5 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -158 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 41 of 89 chances this season.

The Rays have an against the spread record of 54-35-0 in 89 games with a line this season.

The Yankees have won 41.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-7).

New York has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +134 or longer.

In the 89 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Yankees, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-46-3).

The Yankees have collected a 40-49-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.9% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 95 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .278 with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .366 and a slugging percentage of .541.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with an OPS of .908. He has a slash line of .327/.407/.502 this season.

Among all qualified hitters, he is second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Diaz has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .284 with a .448 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 86 hits, an OBP of .311 plus a slugging percentage of .325.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has an on-base percentage of .363, a slugging percentage of .573, and has 88 hits, all club-bests for the Yankees (while batting .272).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is fourth in slugging.

Rice enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is batting .245 with 17 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 50 walks. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He is 99th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Trent Grisham has 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks while batting .230.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .224 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 36 walks.

Rays vs Yankees Head to Head

7/8/2026: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/7/2026: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/6/2026: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/24/2026: 2-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/22/2026: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/12/2026: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/11/2026: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/10/2026: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/20/2025: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/19/2025: 13-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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